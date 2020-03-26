Burnout Paradise Remastered Headed to Switch in 2020 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Criterion Games announced Burnout Paradise Remastered will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2020. The game is out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.





Here is an overview of the game:

The multi-million selling Burnout franchise races onto Nintendo Switch for the first time ever.

Make action your middle name as you rule the open streets of Paradise City, in Burnout Paradise Remastered. Test the limits of skill and endurance as you push the boundaries of speed itself. Hurtle through hectic downtown avenues to wild mountain roads. Smash through traffic, wreck your opponents, and use the open city to find shortcuts. Leave your friends in the dust and define your route to victory—or crash out in spectacular and devastating effect.

Packed with eight pieces of extra content, with 130-plus vehicles, new areas to explore such as Big Surf Island, and hundreds of online challenges, embrace high-octane stunts and wanton destruction in one of the greatest arcade racers. Fully optimized for the Nintendo Switch in 60 frames per second, including pinch-and-pull map control for ease of navigation. Burnout Paradise Remastered is the ultimate driving playground to play with friends or on-the-go.

Key Features:

The Ultimate Driving Playground – Throw out that driver’s handbook and blaze your own path to victory, leaving a trail of speed and destruction across the streets. Send your car launching, spinning, and smashing through traffic. Leave a very expensive trail of wreckage in your rearview. Race hard and crash harder, wrecking your friends online, or joining forces in hundreds of online challenges

– Throw out that driver’s handbook and blaze your own path to victory, leaving a trail of speed and destruction across the streets. Send your car launching, spinning, and smashing through traffic. Leave a very expensive trail of wreckage in your rearview. Race hard and crash harder, wrecking your friends online, or joining forces in hundreds of online challenges The Definitive Burnout Paradise Experience – Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers the complete original game and 8 main DLC packs, including Big Surf Island, Burnout Bikes, and the Cops and Robbers pack. With new locations, challenges, and 130-plus vehicles to explore, from hot rods to vintage classics—ready to race and ready to wreck!

– Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers the complete original game and 8 main DLC packs, including Big Surf Island, Burnout Bikes, and the Cops and Robbers pack. With new locations, challenges, and 130-plus vehicles to explore, from hot rods to vintage classics—ready to race and ready to wreck! Full-Throttle Graphics – Experience high-octane races and cinematic crashes in glorious 60 FPS. Fully optimized for the Nintendo Switch, Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers high resolution textures and a range of technical enhancements for greater visual fidelity and ease-of-play, including pinch-and-pull map control

