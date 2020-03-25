Turn-Based Strategy RPG Fae Tactics Launches This Spring for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Humble Bundle and developer Endlessfluff Games announced the turn-based strategy RPG Fae Tactics will launch for Nintendo Switch and Windows PC this spring.





Here is an overview of the game:

In Fae Tactics, follow a young magic user named Peony on her journey across a vibrant world full of mystery and danger. Summon allies, cast spells, and befriend a motley crew of characters as you dive into the growing conflicts between man and magical beings known as fae.

Story:

Long ago the world of magic was separated from the natural world by Elemental Gates. One day the seal on the gates was broken, flooding the natural world with magical fae creatures once thought to be myths. The worlds merging was imperfect and much of the land was torn apart. The devastation claimed the lives of most of the population of natural and fae creatures alike. Those that survived have forged new lives in the ruins of the old worlds, but growing tension between man and fae threaten to finish what began with the opening of the gates.

Key Features:

Unique menuless turn based tactical gameplay.

Manage the magical elements of your party to counter the enemies elements.

Befriend a colorful cast of allies! Level Up and customize their abilities.

Battle all kinds of Fae creatures and collect them into your team.

Find powerful and unique Spells to help tip the scales in your favor.

Traverse a variety of colorfully detailed environments in this isometric wonderland.

Unravel secrets as you explore the various conflicts in the world in any order you want!

