Valve Explains Why Half-Life 2: Episode 3 was Never Made

Valve level designer Dario Casali in an interview with IGN was asked about the cliffhanger the company left fans on with the ending of Half-Life 2: Episode 2.

He said that the team wanted to release the Episodes for Half-Life 2 as smaller bites into the universe, so they could get games out more frequently. However, as the team kept working on them they became closer to full-blown sequels.

"After working on Half-Life 2 for six years we decided we didn't want to go dark for so long," said Casali. "That's why we started doing the episodes where we thought, 'well, we have the stable technology now. We understand the characters, we understand the story, we have most of the mechanics. Let's just bite off little chunks and then release more often. We think players are going to prefer that from waiting six years and going through however many delays we went through.'"





"We found ourselves creeping ever forward towards, 'Well, let's just keeping putting more and more, and more, and more stuff in this game because we want to make it as good as we can,' and then we realized these episodes are turning more into sequels," he added.

Valve this week released the virtual reality game, Half-Life: Alyx, which is set between Half-Life 1 and 2.

