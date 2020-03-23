SINoAlice Launches in the West on July 1 - News

Publisher Pokelabo announced the fantasy RPG, SINoALICE, will launch for iOS and Android on July 1 in the west.

View the game introduction trailer below:





View the overview trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Title: SINoALICE

Release date: July 1st, 2020 (Wed.)

Supported OS: iOS、Android

Supported devices: Android: Android 4.4 or later (RAM 2GB or greater) iOS: iOS 9.0 or later / iPhone 5S, iPad Air, iPad mini 2 or later, 6th generation iPod touch or later Some devices not listed may not be supported.



Price Free to Play (Offers In-App Purchases)

A fantasy RPG presented by Pokelabo and Square Enix in the palm of your hand.

The story comes straight from the mind of Yoko Taro, known for his work on the NieR series and Drakengard. Music is produced by Keiichi Okabe/MONACA (NieR series, Drakengard 3). Original character design is done by the up-and-coming illustrator, Jino.

Creators

Original Story / Creative Director: Yoko Taro

Music: Keiichi Okabe

Original character design: Jino

Characters Voice Actors

[Bondage] Alice (voiced by MAO)

[Justice] Snow White (voiced by Reina Ueda)

[Depravity] Cinderella (voiced by Eri Kitamura)

[Delusion] Gretel (voiced by Maaya Uchida)

[Brutality] Red Riding Hood (voiced by Rika Tachibana)

[Languor] Sleeping Beauty (voiced by Kaede Hondo)

[Masochism] Princess Kaguya (voiced by Shizuka Ito)

[Dependence] Pinocchio (voiced by Yuko Sanpei)

