Sony: 'Overwhelming Majority' of PS4 Games Will be Playable on PS5 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 1,156 Views
It was reported earlier this week that most of the top 100 most played PlayStation 4 games will work on the PlayStation 5 on launch day. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment has provided an update saying that the majority of PS4 games will be playable on PS5.
"With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5," said Sony. "We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.
"We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.
"In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!"
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
37 Comments
No hope for Life of Black Tiger?
Oh god, well you never know, it might slide in there.
- 0
Actually now that I think about it, maybe it's highly likely that it will? Because it was a mystery how that was approved for the PSN store in the first place. Conspiracy theories suggest the owner of the game knows a Sony higher up. lol Now I'm going to keep an eye out for this game on the BC list.
- +1
Full PlayStation backwards compatibility needs to be the focus
Why focus on the past when we should be focusing on the future :P
- +5
It clearly is the focus. "we've devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5."
- +2
Full BC for all PlayStation platforms
- 0
@Bandorr ...they devoted significant efforts on BWC sure, but you're mistaken if you think they didn't devote even more significant effort to the PS5 and its future.
- 0
Don't quite know what you mean V-rock. is BWC backwards compatibility? Never seen it with the W. And yeah probably.
They probably started at the top and then started supporting the PS4.
- 0
Not really, there isn't enough demand to justify the cost.
- 0
Why not all though?
Because it takes time and we don't know what solution they are taking.
- 0
No one is doing all. Even Xbox put out a correction explaining that.
- 0
Because sometime sw just don't work and possibly some of those will be game barely anyone cares.
- 0
It's a little strange that they say this right after the xbox announcement. But whatever. The more games the better.
They did it to clarify to the people that there will be more than 100 BC.
Same reason Xbox had to post a clarification that they aren't 100% BC.
- +1
I didn't see that. so xbox one games are not 100% BC?
- 0
My reply didn't show up. Maybe it will later and this is a duplicate? Go look at the other article on the front page. It talks about the Xbox. It got a correction. Xbox is testing their games and expect thousands to be there at launch. So not full BC but who knows how close.
- 0
They did it because a lot of publications were confused about PS5 BC.
- +2
why two different statements in the same week?
Because people are overly simple. They actually though the BC was limited to just 100 games. So they had to clarify for the easily confused.
- +6
They aren't different. This is a clarification for who didn't understand that 100 was the test for boosting, but that BC logic was on the chip of PS5 so most games would work fine anyway.
- +2
'We believe.' Sounds like 'one day, hope this blows over'.
I thought it sounds like "at a minimum this console isn't coming out for another 8 months." Otherwise you get the same people going 'but but but but you said, YOU SAID' etc.
- +1
This looks like damage control after the Xbox announcement. Not sure why they didn't design the machine with full backwards compatibility with the PS4 in mind.
They actually had AMD build the custom chipset with PS4 logic in mind. This took AMD years to do.
But each game has to be tested individually. It's the same thing with Xbox. Only Xbox have a 5-6 year head start on making games compatible.
- +8
"While we are still in the process of validating, we can confirm thousands of games will be playable at launch."
"we've devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5. We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5."
The first one was Xbox. The second was Cerny.
Xbox is in the process of validating. So is Sony.
Xbox is confirming "thousands of games". Sony is claiming 4k+ titles.
Neither are doing full BC. They are both doing the testing.
- +4
@Bandorr You know perfectly well that I was referring to the original Xbox tweet saying that all Xbox One games will be backwards compatible.
Even ignoring that, the difference is quite obvious - thousands of Xbox One games playable at launch vs a 100 of the most popular on the PS4. The difference is obvious.
- 0
Zenos you seem confused - on multiple fronts.
I will start with the most obvious one.
"We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5."
- +1
Never missing a chance to say something very wrong to take a dig at playstation.
- +1
@Bandorr Did you somehow missed the words AT LAUNCH in my post? I capitalised them this time so hopefully it helps.
You can post that vague quote 4000+ more times and it doesn't change anything I said, but do keep damage controlling even when it's not necessary.
- -1
@DonFerrari Or really now? What's the "very wrong" thing I've said here? This should be fun.
- 0
You are plenty wrong on PS5 not being designed with PS4 BC in mind. But you keep refusing to admit.
- +1
@DonFerrari Hm, so much like Bandorr up there, you didn't read what I wrote. Let's try the above strategy again. From my original post - "with FULL BACKWARDS COMPATIBILITY with the PS4 in mind". Hopefully this stop you from misrepresenting me, but I somehow doubt it since you jump on every one of my posts criticising Sony. You must be some sort of a console partisan.
- 0
What Bandorr seems to be referring to is that both PS5 and XSX were designed with full BC capability in mind. They'll just have to test and patch them on a game by game basis. Some game here and there may not be feasible, but you should have the vast majority of titles available in the end for both systems. Microsoft rather seems to have a head start in testing games for BC, which is likely due to them already having the BC solution invented 5+ years ago. While Sony had to wait for AMD for a few years to come up with a solution for them, before they could begin testing.
- +2
@Hiku, no that's what you were saying and I agree that's the case. What Bandorr was doing was misrepresenting what I was saying and trying to divert the conversation in a direction saying that eventually both consoles will be backwards compatible, while I specifically mentioned the launch window in my initial post.
One could argue that if both consoles were designed with full BC in mind then the architectural solution should've made it possible on day 1 similar to PS2 with PS1 games. Of course there would be the odd one that wouldn't work, but when BC was mentioned this is what the general public perceived. The new solution is more akin to a fusion of emulation and porting.
- -2