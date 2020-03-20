Sony: 'Overwhelming Majority' of PS4 Games Will be Playable on PS5 - News

It was reported earlier this week that most of the top 100 most played PlayStation 4 games will work on the PlayStation 5 on launch day. However, Sony Interactive Entertainment has provided an update saying that the majority of PS4 games will be playable on PS5.

"With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5," said Sony. "We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5.

"We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers.

"In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead. Stay tuned!"

