All Xbox One Games Will Work on Xbox Series X [Updated]

posted 6 hours ago

Updated:

Microsoft has since deleted the original tweet and released a new one updating their plans when it comes to Backwards Compatible games running on the Xbox Series X. They now say "thousands" of Xbox One games will be playable on the Xbox Series X at launch.

"Correction: To date, we’ve spent over 100K hours testing your favorite games from Xbox One, including existing backward compatible 360 & OG Xbox games, on Xbox Series X," reads the tweet. "While we are still in the process of validating, we can confirm thousands of games will be playable at launch."

Correction: To date, weâ€™ve spent over 100K hours testing your favorite games from Xbox One, including existing backward compatible 360 & OG Xbox games, on Xbox Series X. While we are still in the process of validating, we can confirm thousands of games will be playable at launch. — Xbox (@Xbox) March 20, 2020

Original:

The official Xbox Twitter account announced all Xbox One games and all currently Xbox 360 and original Xbox Backwards Compatible games will be playable on Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X.

This news follows the announcement from Sony that most of the top 100 most payed PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the PS5 at launch.

Microsoft earlier this week revealed the complete specs for the Xbox Series X, as well as diving into the details of the changes to the Xbox controller for the Xbox Series X and revealing the dimensions for the console.

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.



