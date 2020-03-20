All Xbox One Games Will Work on Xbox Series X [Updated] - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,646 Views
Updated:
Microsoft has since deleted the original tweet and released a new one updating their plans when it comes to Backwards Compatible games running on the Xbox Series X. They now say "thousands" of Xbox One games will be playable on the Xbox Series X at launch.
"Correction: To date, we’ve spent over 100K hours testing your favorite games from Xbox One, including existing backward compatible 360 & OG Xbox games, on Xbox Series X," reads the tweet. "While we are still in the process of validating, we can confirm thousands of games will be playable at launch."
Correction: To date, weâ€™ve spent over 100K hours testing your favorite games from Xbox One, including existing backward compatible 360 & OG Xbox games, on Xbox Series X. While we are still in the process of validating, we can confirm thousands of games will be playable at launch.— Xbox (@Xbox) March 20, 2020
Original:
The official Xbox Twitter account announced all Xbox One games and all currently Xbox 360 and original Xbox Backwards Compatible games will be playable on Microsoft's next generation console, the Xbox Series X.
This news follows the announcement from Sony that most of the top 100 most payed PlayStation 4 titles will be playable on the PS5 at launch.
Microsoft earlier this week revealed the complete specs for the Xbox Series X, as well as diving into the details of the changes to the Xbox controller for the Xbox Series X and revealing the dimensions for the console.
The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.
20 Comments
This is the Generation where I started buying digital, I currently have over 130 games on XB1 and it will grow. Can't tell you the amount of relief that I feel knowing that all of my purchases will be coming with me next gen and willl also all be receiving a free performance boost as well. XSX day one for me.
So, exactly like Sony, now. I expect those same people to bash MS like they did Sony. Guess that won't happen. :-D
Exactly like Sony? 100 PS4 only games to 1000 games spread across 3 generations is the same thing? Oh its you, not suprised with this post than.
Sorry, ill correct myself, all PS4 games will play on PS5.. but no PS1, 2 or 3.. yet Xbox had OG and 360 plus X1 games running on XSX.
look no further than Zenos, he won't even accept he is wrong.
I am happy to admit when I am wrong and I did post to early however.. the point still stands that they aren't exactly the same yet.. Both systems offering almost full backlog of games from the previous gen however one system is still offering Multi-console BC across 3 different systems. I know Sony will announce the PS3, 2 and 1 sometime during the next generation which explains the space under the PS4 BC heading etc. Until than, we cannot say they are the same.
I wonder if they will resume the backwards compatibility program for Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.
They said they would as soon they did iron out XSX.
I'm also holding out hope a few more OG Xbox are made BC with the XSX. I'm hoping for Simpsons Hit and Run and Timesplitters 2.
To my knowledge Xbox Series X does not have a Kinect port on the back.
I assumed not. Yet I've constantly seen "all games, all games, all games". Weren't there a significant amount of kinect games in 2013/2014? I know XB1 couldn't do BC with XB360 kinect games.
I wonder if the adapter works on the Series X..
@Bandorr Are you surprised? MS always just makes statements to get people hyped up and doesn't care if they are 100% accurate or not. I'm sure Sony has done the same before anybody gets offended. Remember the infamous "CLOUD" and how it was going to change gaming?
The adapter could still work on Series X.
Besides, even if Kinect isn't supported, the games would indeed run on Series X. You just wouldn't be able to get past the title screen. Also the amount of Kinect-only games is tiny, below 1% of the complete X1 library.
Never knew people still cared about Kinect these days. But apparently you do. Why?
