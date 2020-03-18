Lunch A Palooza Launches This Spring for Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

/ 96 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

Developer Seashell Studio announced the fast-paced all-action fun game, Lunch A Palooza, will launch this spring for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam. The game is out now for Steam Early Access.

View the teaser trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Lunch A Palooza is a fast-paced single-player all-action fun game with a superb multiplayer party game option as well, the goal is to be the last food standing. You must use special “attacks” to push other meals off the table, using food-related items, whilst dodging endemic enemies, as well as making use of power-ups, and utilising traps to foil opponents. The dynamic stages are full of surprises, which will make you laugh, scream, and want to play again and again.

Key Features:

Single-Player vs. CPU or Local Multiplayer – Gather up to three friends, or solo battle against the computer, in our four unique game modes: Main Course, Side Dish, King of the Cloche, and Royal Buffet.

– Gather up to three friends, or solo battle against the computer, in our four unique game modes: Main Course, Side Dish, King of the Cloche, and Royal Buffet. The Meal of your Dreams – Choose between eight different meals (Burger, Corn, Jelly, Meatball, Donut, Ice Cream, Pizza, and Sushi). Each one with different skills and attacks, that can be countered and balanced between other players.

– Choose between eight different meals (Burger, Corn, Jelly, Meatball, Donut, Ice Cream, Pizza, and Sushi). Each one with different skills and attacks, that can be countered and balanced between other players. Dynamic Levels – Every level offers a brand new experience, with its unique visuals, gameplay, and soundtracks. You will both laugh and wonder at all of the game’s themed stages, which feature many cultural and pop references.

– Every level offers a brand new experience, with its unique visuals, gameplay, and soundtracks. You will both laugh and wonder at all of the game’s themed stages, which feature many cultural and pop references. Enemies, Power-Ups and Traps – Avoid endemic enemies, use power-ups, and push traps to take the lead, it is absolutely “no holds barred” in Lunch A Palooza!

– Avoid endemic enemies, use power-ups, and push traps to take the lead, it is absolutely “no holds barred” in Lunch A Palooza! Progression System – Unlock new levels, skins, characters, and power-ups to become the “Master Meal”.

– Unlock new levels, skins, characters, and power-ups to become the “Master Meal”. Gather Everyone at the Table – From kids to adults Lunch A Palooza is a game for everyone. With its easy to learn controls, and fast-paced random matches, it’s perfect for both the beginner and seasoned gamer alike.

Game Modes:

Main Course (Free-for-All) – The standard game mode, all versus all. Every player starts with five lives and tries to knock the rest of the players off the table. The last player standing wins.

– The standard game mode, all versus all. Every player starts with five lives and tries to knock the rest of the players off the table. The last player standing wins. Royal Buffet (Different Food Types) – The same conditions from “Main Course” apply, but when you get thrown off you’re brought back to life as another character. There is an unlimited amount of lives available, but limited time for every match. The player with the least falls wins. If two players have the same amount of lives the result will be drawn as a tie.

– The same conditions from “Main Course” apply, but when you get thrown off you’re brought back to life as another character. There is an unlimited amount of lives available, but limited time for every match. The player with the least falls wins. If two players have the same amount of lives the result will be drawn as a tie. Side Dish (Team-Mates) – A two-versus-two team battle. Every team will have five lives shared by both players, so you’ll need to work together to win!

– A two-versus-two team battle. Every team will have five lives shared by both players, so you’ll need to work together to win! King of the Cloche (King of the Hill) – Every player will seek to control the cloche of desserts that will be spawning in different parts of the stage. If two or more players stand on the cloche at the same time, the timer will stop, and only if one player remains the timer will continue. The cloche changes location every 30 seconds. In order to win the match, a player needs to control the cloche until the percentage hits 100.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles