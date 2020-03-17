Blair Witch Headed to Switch This Summer - News

Developer Bloober Team announced Blair Witch will launch for the Nintendo Switch this summer. The game originally launched for the Xbox One and Windows PC in August 2019, and for the PlayStation 4 in December 2019.

View the announcement trailer of the Nintendo Switch version below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Evil hides in the woods.

Inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, experience a new story-driven psychological horror game that studies your reactions to fear and stress.

Your darkest fears will awaken in these woods.

It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods…

Key Features:

A Story of the Human Descent into Darkness – From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

– From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch. Find a Way through the Haunted Woods – With just your loyal dog Bullet by your side, navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

– With just your loyal dog Bullet by your side, navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space. Your Sanity Against Her Curse – Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

