Curious Expedition Release Date Announced for Switch, PS4 and Xbox One

Thunderful Publishing and developer Maschinen-Mensch announced the roguelike expedition simulation game, Curious Expedition, will launch for the PlayStation 4 on March 31, Nintendo Switch on April 2, and Xbox One on April 3 for $14.99 / €14.99. The game is available now for Windows PC via Steam and GOG.

"We’re thrilled to bring Curious Expedition to a brand new audience," said Maschinen-Mensch CEO Riad Djemili. "Console players will get to experience the ‘ultimate edition’ of the game, which has been improved through more than 50 updates on PC over the course of the past five years. We believe the game is a perfect fit for consoles, as it’s structured around short paced sessions, but also provides plenty of depth and replayability, with lots of content to discover and unlock."

Curious Expedition is a roguelike expedition simulation set in the late 19th century. Together with famous personalities players will venture on unprecedented expeditions to regions never before explored in search of fame, science and treasures in a procedurally generated world full of wonder and mystery.

Experience your very own adventure through a procedural story which makes every game unique.

Procedurally generated worlds, each with its own distinctive set of challenges for the ambitious explorer.

Plan and equip your trek, as a good explorer is always prepared for any eventuality.

