Zombie Army Trilogy Gets 7 Reasons Why Trailer Ahead of Switch Launch

posted 9 hours ago

Developer Rebellion debuted a new trailer today detailing seven reasons for Switch owners to be excited ahead of the launch of Zombie Army Trilogy on March 31.

Another reason to be excited: a special 15% discount on Nintendo eShop pre-purchases. This offer will run through to launch, and pre-purchases are available now.

Zombie Army Trilogy comes with everything previously released on consoles. Survive 3 intense story campaigns against Hitler's Nazi zombie army, and take on Horde Mode, all available either in singleplayer or in drop-in, drop-out co-op for up to 4 players.

As showcased in today’s new trailer, Zombie Army Trilogy offers brand new features on Nintendo Switch including local wireless co-op, motion controls, Pro Controller and HD Rumble support. The game also supports Nintendo Switch’s new friend invite system.

