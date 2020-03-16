Control The Foundation DLC Details Revealed - News

Publisher 505 Games and developer Remedy Entertainment have released information and the trailer for the Control DLC called The Foundation. The DLC will release on March 26.

Read the information below via the PlayStation Blog:

The Story

In The Foundation, the Astral Plane is colliding with our reality. Jesse Faden, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, must travel through the caverns of the Foundation to prevent the Astral Plane from consuming the Oldest House. The missing Head of Operations, Helen Marshall, may hold some answers to the mysteries surrounding this threat. As she travels deeper, Jesse will learn more about Marshall’s disappearance, and about the enigmatic Board.

Jesse’s Mission

The Foundation is an all-new level, which can be accessed through the Hotline Chamber in Central Executive. Important note, in order to access The Foundation DLC, players will need to have completed the main game.

Within The Foundation, there’s not only main missions to work through, but multiple side missions to get stuck into as well. On average (because this question tends to come up a lot) players can expect to get around 4-5 hours of all-new gameplay out of The Foundation.

Abilities and Skills

Our community love Jesse’s abilities, as do we! As part of The Foundation, we’re adding skills to her supernatural arsenal. Take Control of an all-new ability (exclusive to The Foundation) called Shape and an upgrade to the Service Weapon called Fracture, allowing Jesse to transform and shatter the Foundation’s environments.

Jesse will also have access to Shield Rush, an upgrade to the Shield ability that allows Jesse to charge at her enemies, knocking them back during combat. This upgrade will come as part of the free March update, but more on that later!

The Hiss Sharpened

The Foundation introduces the Hiss Sharpened, a new enemy type which can be found in the caves under the Oldest House. This new Hiss-type is particularly challenging, so get ready to put your skills to the test as they approach you with their melee swings, pickaxe in hand. What’s more, Hiss Sharpened will come at you from different directions, so think about how you can use your abilities to take them down. (Top tip: Look at how you can use Shield Rush and Levitate to your advantage!)

Free March Update

One more thing. We’re launching a free update alongside The Foundation. In response to player feedback, we’ve improved the functionality of the map, added the option to reallocate Ability points using Essence at Control points, and other quality of life improvements. There’s also the Shield Rush ability upgrade and many more improvements under the hood.

