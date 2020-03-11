E3 2020 Officially Cancelled [Update] - News

Update:

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer via Twitter announced Microsoft will hold an Xbox digital event where news on their next generation console, the Xbox Series X, will be released. More details will be released at a later date.

Following the cancellation of E3 2020, Ubisoft has announced via Twitter it is "exploring other options for a digital experience that will allow us to share all the exciting news we have planned."

Devolver Digital has also released a statement following the cancellation. "The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancellation of the event itself," said Devolver Digital. "Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more."

Limited Run Games announced they will still hold a press conference on June 8 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET via Twitch.

E3 has always been an important moment for Team Xbox. Given this decision, this year we'll celebrate the next generation of gaming with the @Xbox community and all who love to play via an Xbox digital event. Details on timing and more in the coming weeks https://t.co/xckMKBPf9h — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) March 11, 2020

An update regarding E3 2020. pic.twitter.com/cThkDIkfVm — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 11, 2020

The week of E3 has always been a big part of what we do and are genuinely bummed about the cancelation of the event itself.



Lots to juggle but right now we plan on having a livestream Devolver Direct / press conference and possibly more. pic.twitter.com/nGDAEsIzUs — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) March 11, 2020

#E3Cancelled, but the show must go on!



Join us for #LRG3, our third totally-live, totally-bitchin press conference for the biggest announcements in the future of physical video games: June 8th at 3pm ET on https://t.co/vzY9JjjJzs. pic.twitter.com/HbfCN6w13W — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 11, 2020

Original article:

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has officially cancelled E3 2020 due to concerns over the Coronavirus (CODVID19) outbreak. This is following a statement at the beginning of the month that they were evaluating and keeping a close eye on the situation.

"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners--we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," said the ESA in a statement.

"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today."





The ESA is will in touch with exhibitors and attendees for a "full refund." They are also looking at options with members to hold an online experience to showcase the video game industry announcements and news in June 2020. No other information was released at this time.

Many other gaming and non-gaming related events have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus. The Game Developers Conference (GDC 2020) over several weeks saw several video game companies cancelling attendance, which was followed by the postponement of the event from March to summer 2020.

