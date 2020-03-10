Nintendo Announces Lego Mario Partnership - NewsPatrick Day-Childs , posted 7 hours ago / 453 Views
Lego and Nintendo are officially teaming up to bring about Super Mario Lego, although details are little scarce at present.
Lego has been involved with the gaming industry for a long time now, with more recent collaborations including Minecraft and Overwatch sets, and Mario seems to be next on the list.
Something fun is being built! Stay tunedâ€¦ #LEGO #LEGOSuperMario @LEGO_Group pic.twitter.com/rAt4YvU91g— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 10, 2020
Nintendo has a huge portfolio of merchandise, including toys, so working with Lego to further extend its IP in this realm makes perfect sense. But what are you hoping to see from a Lego-Nintendo collaboration?