Nintendo Announces Lego Mario Partnership - News

/ 453 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Lego and Nintendo are officially teaming up to bring about Super Mario Lego, although details are little scarce at present.

Lego has been involved with the gaming industry for a long time now, with more recent collaborations including Minecraft and Overwatch sets, and Mario seems to be next on the list.

Nintendo has a huge portfolio of merchandise, including toys, so working with Lego to further extend its IP in this realm makes perfect sense. But what are you hoping to see from a Lego-Nintendo collaboration?

More Articles