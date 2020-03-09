Rumor: Xbox Series S to Include 4TF GPU for $299 - News

There is a rumor going around that Microsoft is working on a weaker next generation console to compliment the more powerful Xbox Series X. The console has been codenamed Lockhart, but is expected to have the name of Xbox Series S if the rumors are true.

Sources speaking with Chinese site MyDrivers say that the Xbox Series S will cost $299 at launch. For that price it won't include an optical drive, which is the same as the cheaper Xbox One S model - the All-Digital Edition. The other big difference is the far weaker GPU where it will have 4 teraflops of power, compared to the 12 teraflops of the Xbox Series X. It will also include 16 GB of RAM, 12 GB for the GPU and 4 GB for the OS, as well as an AMD Ryzen APU with 4 GHz of power.

Despite the $299 price thanks to AMD's RDNA technology it will be more powerful than the current most powerful console on the market, the Xbox One X. This is despite the Xbox Series S having 4 teraflops of GPU power, compared to the Xbox One 6 teraflops.

This should be treated as a rumor until Microsoft confirms the Xbox Series S is a real console.

