Ratalaika Games to Port 7 Indie Visual Novel Games to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Indie games publisher Ratalaika Games has announced it will port seven indie visual novels to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and two to the PlayStation Vita.

The lineup of games includes Angels with Scaly Wings from Radical Phi, A Summer with the Shiba Inu from Quill Studios, Blind Men from Man-Eater Games, Jisei: The First Case HD from Sake Visual, Long Live the Queen from Hanako Games, Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet from Nomnomnami, and Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf from Winter Wolves.

"Many great visual novels come out of the indie scene that console players may not have experienced yet, we hope to bridge that gap by providing a wide range of titles!," said Ratalaika Games CEO Adrian Vega. "This is only just the beginning of our visual novel offerings over the next several months, so please stay tuned to our new visual novel centric Twitter handle @RatalaikaGameVN!"

Here is an overview of the games via Gematsu:

Angels with Scaly Wings

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch Developer: Radical Phi

Radical Phi Release Date: 2020

2020 Official Website: Here

About

After the discovery of a mysterious portal, you are selected as one of the few humans to travel to the world of dragons. While you serve as an ambassador, you learn more about this strangely familiar place, and discover that your human colleague knows more than he’s letting on…

It will be up to you and the friends you make to uncover the conspiracy that threatens the newly discovered world—and in the process, you may even find love.

Make deep choices that influence the game world permanently! Experience 13 unique endings with character specific routes!

Key Features

Epic storyline.

Make deep, impactful choices.

13 different endings.

Explore a town full of secrets.

A Summer with the Shiba Inu

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch Developer: Quill Studios

Quill Studios Release Date: 2020

2020 Official Website: Here

About

When Syd the Shiba Inu returns to Shiba Island after a ten-year absence, she sets off a chain of events that overturns the lives of all the dogs she had left behind. She gets back in touch with her old friend, Max, and along the way meets a mysterious Labrador retriever named Quei-Li. (What’s a Lab doing on the Island, anyway?) They are her only remaining allies as she tries to survive the past that made her leave the Island in the first place.

Your choices matter—there are multiple drastic ways to change the fate of Shiba Island, with 10+ variants depending on how you treat the dogs you meet along the way.

Can you survive long enough to reach your coronation?

Key Features

Three main endings for Syd, with 10-plus endings for other dogs depending on your actions!.

Visual novel with story word count of approximately 70,000.

Random facts about dogs in menus.

Dedicated Dog bark button in preference menu.

Blind Men

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita Developer: Man-Eater Games

Man-Eater Games Release Date: April 2020

April 2020 Official Website: Here

About

As the nephew of a retired super villain, there’s nothing Keegan wants more than to become one himself—and what better way than to join the League of Evil? All he needs to do is commit a crime to complete his application.

Unfortunately, Keegan soon finds himself in more trouble than he could have ever imagined when his plans are interrupted by a couple of spies from opposing agencies.

Pick choices that drastically change the story. Will Keegan’s plans be thwarted or allow him to be successful?

Key Features

Two romanceable characters.

Multiple different endings depending on your choices.

Keep the game as a cliche-filled parody, or turn it into a straight spy adventure.

12 different endings.

New German localization and partial voice acting.

Jisei: The First Case HD

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch Developer: Sake Visual

Sake Visual Release Date: 2020

2020 Official Website: Here

About

A teenager with no name and no home wanders from one city to the next, burdened by the weight of his extraordinary ability. When he is accused of murdering a woman he’s never met, he sets out to prove his innocence and find the true killer. The investigation quickly takes a turn for the complicated when a strange voice appears in his head, warning him to watch his step.

Search for clues, interrogate witnesses, and find a murderer. Even with your extra abilities, it will still take solid facts and logic to prove your innocence!

Enjoy this cult classic indie mystery visual novel with HD art, backgrounds, and assets!

Key Features

Brand new HD artwork.

Professional voice acting.

Explore the crime scenes to collect evidence.

Interrogate witnesses to find the real culprit.

Long Live the Queen

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch Developer: Hanako Games

Hanako Games Release Date: 2020

2020 Official Website: Here

About

Being a princess is not an easy job. Being a Queen is even harder. Especially when you’re only fourteen years old, and the reason you’ve inherited the throne is that your royal mother has just met an untimely end.

Now power is up for grabs. You may be the official heir, but much of the country’s nobility would love to steal the throne for themselves. Aggressive neighbors will take advantage of any weakness to enlarge their borders at your expense. And that’s not even mentioning the magical dangers which are lying in wait…

Can you survive long enough to reach your coronation?

Key Features

Deceptively adorable graphics hide a deadly interior. Collect all the ways to die!

Every decision unlocks further consequences down the line, allowing you to shape the future of your character and her country with the skills you choose to pursue.

Uncover secret plots, outwit invasions, unlock mystical powers, dodge assassins, and get your enemies before they get you.

Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PS Vita Developer: Nomnomnami

Nomnomnami Release Date: March 4, 2020

March 4, 2020 Official Website: Here

About

In a magical town there lives a candy alchemist, Syrup, who one day discovers a candy golem in her basement. Where did she come from? Who could’ve made her? Go find out!

Featuring a memorable cast of colorful characters and 10 unique endings. Your choices affect the story! Will Syrup achieve her dream of making the Ultimate Sweet, or will she meet a much more tragic fate…?

Key Features

Adorable hand-drawn art style with a story that will make you laugh and cry.

A variety of cute, heartwarming characters to befriend.

10 different endings to collect.

In-game gallery loaded with concept art and extras.

Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of the Wolf

Specifications

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch

PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch Developer: Winter Wolves

Winter Wolves Release Date: 2020

2020 Official Website: Here

About

Tales of Aravorn: Seasons of The Wolf is an RPG set in a fantasy world, you’ll play as Shea or Althea, twins from the far-away village Ninim. In just the course of one year, you will experience many storylines and side quests; situations and events where your own choices influence the game.

The twins’ tale starts when one of the siblings finds a young wolf and decides to take it with them. Thus, begins the long journey which will take the siblings on a long journey!

The game features nine different classes, each with its own set of skills. Experience unique romances available for all tastes, both straight and homosexual!

Key Features

Play as either Shea or Althea.

Four different romance options to choose from.

Eight unique party members each one with different skills.

Advanced isometric tile set maps for a bigger world to explore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles