Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Out Now for iOS and Android - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Konami has released 1997's Castlevania: Symphony of the Night for iOS via the App Store and Android via Google Play for $2.99. The game first launched for PlayStation in March 1997 and for the SEGA Saturn in June 1998.

Here is an overview of the game:

The iconic game from the beloved Castlevania series finally comes to mobile. This direct port of the classic console action RPG lets you jump, dash and slash your way through Dracula’s vast castle as Alucard while encountering a unique array of enemies and characters along the way.

Rediscover the world of Castlevania with one of its original groundbreaking games and renowned music and graphics.

Key Features:

Fully compatible with game controllers.

New continue feature.

Unlock achievements with hard-fought battle milestones.

Available in six languages: English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, and Spanish.

