The Yakuza Remastered Collection Debuts in 3rd on the Charts in Spain, Dreams Sells Under 1,000 Units - Sales

/ 475 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) has remained in first place on the Spanish charts for week 7, 2020, which is the week ending February 16. Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) remain in second place.

The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4) debuted in third place. The game sold 2,550 units, which is similar to other games in the franchise. Yakuza Kiwami sold 2,000 units in August 2017, Yakuza Kiwami 2 sold 1,700 units, Yakuza 6: The Song of Life sold 1,700 units, and Judgment sold 2,550 units.

Dreams (PS4) had a very weak debut in Spain missing the top 10 and selling less than 1,000 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console for another week.

View the top 10 best-selling games in Spain for week 7, 2020 below:

1. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)

2. Pokémon Espada y Escudo (Switch)

3. The Yakuza Remastered Collection (PS4)

4. Just Dance 2020 (Switch)

5. Snack World: De mazmorra en mazmorra (Switch)

6. Luigi's Mansion 3 (Switch)

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)

8. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4)

9. Minecraft (Switch)

10. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)

Thanks ResetEra.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles