New Xbox Releases Next Week - The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition

Microsoft announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the Xbox One in the US. Five games in total will release next week - March 3 to 6.

Here is the full list of games:

March 3

Amoeba Battle

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition

March 4

Syrup and the Ultimate Sweet

March 5

Baron: Fur is Gonna Fly March 6 60 Seconds

