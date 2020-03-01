Weird Gaming News, February 2020 - Article

Ah! February, we were treated to Zombie Army 4 and the wonderful Dreams. February is generally considered one of the most miserable months of the year, and here in the UK that was reaffirmed by a battering of storms, oh and there's that whole virus thing going on around the world.

So, let's take a moment away from the chores of daily life to once again question the nature of reality by checking out some of the strangest gaming news stories of the month.





Pokemon HQ Releases 3 Minute Video of Grimer Walking

Ever wondered what Grimer sounds like when it wiggles around? No? Well, the folks at Pokemon HQ seemed to think that you did.

There's an official Pokemon Kids TV channel on YouTube where the company chose to upload what is described as an 'ASMR' video of Grimer. No music, no background, just the sloshing noises that apparently accompany a Grimer while it moves.

I found the video quite unsettling, but have a watch for yourself here.





The IRS Accidentally Tried to Tax Your V-Bucks

Notoriously, the only things certain in life are death and taxes, and the IRS scared a fair few gamers to near death when it outright listed V-Bucks and Roblox (which was likely meant to be Robux) as taxable virtual currencies on its website. They were listed alongside crypto-currencies like Bitcoin and Ether.

Commentators thought it was probably a mistake, but it's also the kind of screw you move everyone expects from the tax man. The long and short of it is that they've been removed. Still, if you happen to be a gold farmer you might need to keep a close eye on developments.

Via The Verge.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Swarmed by Two-Headed Skeletons

This month, hackers took to Red Dead Redemption 2's online world and started making it rain two-headed angry skeletons. There's a rumour that they're doing it by dropping them from hot air balloons.

The skeletons just run over and clobber you in the face. It's excellent.

Via VG247.

GIF of a Woman Ass-Whooping a Kid Found in Pokemon Home

February also saw the launch of Pokemon Home, which is basically a cloud bank for your Pokemon across all Pokemon games. When it launched, tech people did what they always do and ripped into the hood of the app to see exactly how it works and what it contains.

One file in particular stood out - that of a GIF of a woman dancing. The final couple of frames show her smacking a kid in the face with her butt. There's been no explanation for the GIF so far, but a few people have pointed out that the kid looks a lot like Vocaloid Rin.

Via Nintendo Enthusiast.

And now March is upon us. No doubt Doom and Animal Crossing: New Horizons will bring us some bizarre news. I know of at least one person who is planning on recreating Doom logos in New Horizons.

If you've got a taste for strange gaming stories be sure to check out last month's weird news round-up.

