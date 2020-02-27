NIS America Teases Announcements for March 3rd and 5th - News

/ 421 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Publisher NIS America in an email sent to to the press teased it will be making two announcements next week on March third and March fifth. NIS America did not provide any other details.

Stay tuned to VGChartz on March 3 and 5 as we will be reporting on the announcements.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

