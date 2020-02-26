Golf With Your Friends Headed to Switch, PS4 and Xbox One in 2020 - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Blacklight Interactive announced Golf With Your Friends will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2020. The game first launched for Windows PC via Steam Early Access in January 2016.

"We are thrilled to announce Golf With Your Friends is making its way onto consoles," said Blacklight Interactive lead developer Kailan Clark. "We’re excited for players to get their hands on our game and have fun playing golf with their friends!”

Team17 head of publishing Max Everingham added, "After the amazing success of Golf With Your Friends on Steam Early Access, Team17 is excited to offer you the chance to play crazy golf with up to 11 of your friends on console."

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s time for some genial group golfing. With 12-player online multiplayer, golf has never been this social from the comfort of your own home! More than 10 levels await, shoot for the pars in tranquil forests, haunted houses, and even venture into space to hit the perfect swing.

Key Features:

Friendly competition: Players can ‘putt’ their skills to the test against 11 people in online multiplayer.

Players can ‘putt’ their skills to the test against 11 people in online multiplayer. Golf, with a view: Normal golf greens are so last year, Golf With Your Friends offers more than 10 unique courses, each with their own theme and location.

Normal golf greens are so last year, Golf With Your Friends offers more than 10 unique courses, each with their own theme and location. Super-powered golf: Players can hinder their friends progress with powerups available in custom game modes. Throw down honey, turn their ball into a square, or freeze them on the spot to take the lead and drive a wedge between friends.

Players can hinder their friends progress with powerups available in custom game modes. Throw down honey, turn their ball into a square, or freeze them on the spot to take the lead and drive a wedge between friends. Multiple game modes: Sometimes golf is just golf, and sometimes it’s golf with a basketball hoop or a hockey goal—both game modes are available alongside the classic mini golf mode.

Sometimes golf is just golf, and sometimes it’s golf with a basketball hoop or a hockey goal—both game modes are available alongside the classic mini golf mode. Fabulous golf: Rock the fairway in style, with unlockable skins, hats and trails for the golf balls.

