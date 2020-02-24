Kojima Productions Cancels GDC 2020 Attendance Due to Coronavirus - News

/ 298 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Facebook last week announced they have cancelled their attendance at GDC 2020 due to the concerns over the coronavirus (CODVID19). Kojima Productions has now announced they will also no longer be attending the conference for the same reasons.

"Kojima Productions has made the difficult decision to cancel our participation at the 2020 Game Developers Conference due to increasing concerns related to novel coronavirus," said the developer in a blog post. "Although much-anticipated, unfortunately this cancellation also includes Hideo Kojima’s session on the 19th and Eric Johnson’s session on the 16th."

GDC 2020 runs from March 16 to 20 in San Francisco, California.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles