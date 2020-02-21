Square Enix Reveals PAX East 2020 Lineup and Schedule of Events - News

/ 349 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Square Enix has revealed the lineup of games it is bringing to PAX East 2020, as well as their schedule of events. The convention runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

Read teh details below:

Final Fantasy VII Remake (Booth #12011)

Playable gameplay demo – Fans can get hands-on with the game at the Square Enix booth.

– Fans can get hands-on with the game at the Square Enix booth. Signing session – Voice actors Britt Baron (Tifa), John Eric Bentley (Barret), Briana White (Aerith), Erica Lindbeck (Jessie) and Gideon Emery (Biggs) will sign for players on Saturday, February 29: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST). A limited number of tickets for the signing session will be available at 10:30 a.m. (EST) each morning in the signing session area of Booth #12011.

– Voice actors Britt Baron (Tifa), John Eric Bentley (Barret), Briana White (Aerith), Erica Lindbeck (Jessie) and Gideon Emery (Biggs) will sign for players on Saturday, February 29: 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 1 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST). A limited number of tickets for the signing session will be available at 10:30 a.m. (EST) each morning in the signing session area of Booth #12011. Epic photo opportunity – Players can have their photo snapped with Cloud’s iconic Hardy Daytona motorcycle.

– Players can have their photo snapped with Cloud’s iconic Hardy Daytona motorcycle. Giveaways – Double-sided posters featuring the new artwork of the captivating cast of Final Fantasy VII Remake—Cloud, Aerith, Tifa, Barret and Red XIII—will be available at the booth.

Final Fantasy XIV Online (Booth #15010)

Ruby Weapon Battle Challenge – Attendees can take on the fearsome Ruby Weapon—the latest eight-player trial released with Patch 5.2. Those who emerge victorious will receive an “I BEAT RUBY WEAPON” t-shirt.

– Attendees can take on the fearsome Ruby Weapon—the latest eight-player trial released with Patch 5.2. Those who emerge victorious will receive an “I BEAT RUBY WEAPON” t-shirt. Photo Opportunity – Fans will have the chance to snap a photo in front of our expansive themed backdrop while posing with a selection of “real-life” weapons from Shadowbringers.

– Fans will have the chance to snap a photo in front of our expansive themed backdrop while posing with a selection of “real-life” weapons from Shadowbringers. Poster Giveaway – PAX attendees who visit the Final Fantasy XIV booth can receive a double-sided poster featuring artwork of the jobs of Final Fantasy XIV drawn by Lead Character Concept Artist Yusuke Mogi, while supplies last.

– PAX attendees who visit the Final Fantasy XIV booth can receive a double-sided poster featuring artwork of the jobs of Final Fantasy XIV drawn by Lead Character Concept Artist Yusuke Mogi, while supplies last. Developer Live Stream – Join Final Fantasy XIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Lead Character Concept Artist Yusuke Mogi for a special live stream titled “The Artwork of Final Fantasy XIV: A Look Behind the Screen.” The stream will be hosted on the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel on Saturday, February 29 at 8:00 p.m (EST).

– Join Final Fantasy XIV Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Lead Character Concept Artist Yusuke Mogi for a special live stream titled “The Artwork of Final Fantasy XIV: A Look Behind the Screen.” The stream will be hosted on the official Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel on Saturday, February 29 at 8:00 p.m (EST). Postcard Giveaway – Fans can receive a free postcard for the upcoming tactical mobile RPG, War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, featuring artwork of Y’shtola in her Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers attire. In addition, attendees who have pre-registered for the game can receive a double-sided art card. Both items will be available at the Final Fantasy XIV booth, while supplies last.

Complete details on all Final Fantasy XIV Online PAX East activities may be found on The Lodestone.

Outriders

People Can Fly Developer panel – “A New Flavor of Sci-Fi: Creating the Universe of Outriders,” will take place on Saturday, February 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (EST) at the Albatross Theatre. Join Lead Writer Joshua Rubin and key members of the Outriders team as they discuss the process of creating a dark and brutal sci-fi universe from scratch. Featuring exclusive new content and information about Outriders, the highly anticipated upcoming RPG shooter from Square Enix External Studios and People Can Fly.

– “A New Flavor of Sci-Fi: Creating the Universe of Outriders,” will take place on Saturday, February 29 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. (EST) at the Albatross Theatre.

Additionally, fans can visit the Square Enix Booth #12011 to purchase the latest Square Enix merchandise from Bring Arts, Play Arts Kai, plush toys, Final Fantasy Trading Card Game (FFTCG), and tabletop games:

Check out the newest t-shirts, Final Fantasy XI: Mithkabob, Final Fantasy XIV – The Sundering: Hydaelyn Kick, and Final Fantasy VII Remake: Cloud.

Attendees will be able to purchase Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers acrylic stands of favorite characters ahead of their release on the Square Enix Store.

Purchase cards and learn to play the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game; earn promotional cards and get tips on how best to use the newly released Cloud vs. Sephiroth two-player deck.

The full lineup of titles from Square Enix includes:

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Platform: PlayStation 4

Developer: Square Enix

ESRB: T (Teen)

Available: April 10, 2020

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre. The new game series will allow player to dive deeper into the vast game world and its characters than ever before. The first game in this project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series. Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, Final Fantasy VII Remake features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat.

Final Fantasy XIV Online

Platform: PlayStation 4, Windows, Steam, Mac

Developer: Square Enix

ESRB: T (Teen)

Available: Out Now

Final Fantasy XIV Online is celebrating its highest number of active subscribers in the title’s history, and recently surpassed 18 million total registered users. A free trial is available now, inviting new players to access content up to level 35, create up to eight playable characters, and experience the different playable races, classes, and jobs with no restrictions on playtime. New players who wish to experience the free trial may register here. Shadowbringers, the latest chapter in the critically acclaimed Final Fantasy XIV story, is now available, and includes breathtaking new environments, exotic new races, exciting new jobs and more.

Outriders

Platform: Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One

Developer: People Can Fly

ESRB: RP (Rating Pending)

Available: Holiday 2020

Outriders is a one-to-three player co-op RPG shooter set in an original, dark and desperate sci-fi universe. As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you’ll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you’ll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry—People Can Fly.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles