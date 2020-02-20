Cyberpunk Stealth Action RPG Disjunction Launches Summer 2020 - News

Publisher Sold Out and developer Ape Tribe Games announced the cyberpunk stealth action RPG, Disjunction, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in summer 2020.

"With Disjunction, Ape Tribe Games is delivering exactly what it set out to achieve—a title designed for gamers searching for deep cyberpunk-inspired lore, combined with challenging gameplay," said Sold Out community manager Sean Labode. "Anyone looking for gritty action encapsulated in a compelling narrative will be drawn to Disjunction, and we’re eager to give players a glimpse of this at PAX East."

View the latest gameplay trailer of the game below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Set in the dystopian underworld of a near-futuristic New York City, Disjunction is a single-player, cyberpunk, stealth-action RPG that follows the intertwined narratives of three characters as they unravel a mystery that will change the fate of their city.

A classic RPG featuring hardcore stealth-action mechanics and a reactive story where your choices have real consequences, Disjunction gives players the freedom to take the gameplay approach that suits their playstyle: blasting through levels in brutal fast-paced combat, or sneaking around encounters to avoid confrontation.

Key Features:

Challenging stealth-action gameplay that lets you play the way that suits your style, whether it’s sneaking through levels or attacking head-on.

30-plus handcrafted non-linear levels.

Three playable characters, each with individual abilities, cybernetic upgrades and talents to customize your playstyle.

A reactive story where the player’s choices have real consequences.

Stylized pixel art environments and characters.

Atmospheric musical score by composer Dan Farley.

