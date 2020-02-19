Element: Space Launches March 24 for PS4 and Xbox One - News

/ 363 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Blowfish Studios and developer Sixth Vowel announced the science-fiction tactical, RPG Element: Space, will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on March 24 for $24.99 / €22.49 / £19.99 / $29.99 AUD. The game will support English, French, German, Spanish, Russian, and Simplified Chinese languages.

The console version of the game will be playable at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

In 2199, the terrorist group Tempest unleashed a series of coordinated strikes across the solar system, ending an era of uneasy peace for humanity in its newfound home among the stars. Framed for the attack, Captain Christopher Pietham and his elite squad of troopers set out on a journey across the galaxy to clear their names and save humanity from a genocidal conspiracy.

Maneuver soldiers in strategic turn-based combat peppered with intense action sequences across 24 battlefields teeming with destructible cover and environmental hazards. Form a team, recruiting companions with distinct abilities, beliefs, and allegiances. Gear them up with an armory of more than 30 weapons. Then gain favor with a variety of factions to unlock new perks and powerful skills to lead the unit and take the fight to Tempest in a myriad of ways.

Make decisions that carry weight on and off the battlefield. Element: Space’s ideological system tracks narrative choices and combat actions, impacting how Pietham is viewed by his allies and the world around them. Certain actions will attract recruitable characters to the cause, while others can trigger events and open entirely new branches of the story to explore.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles