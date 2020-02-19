Stela Headed to Switch and Steam on March 13 - News

/ 300 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Developer SkyBox Labs announced Stela will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam on March 13 for $19.99. The game is out now for the Xbox One and Apple Arcade. The Switch and Steam versions will include all post-release content already available for the other versions of the game, plus one last update that will release for all platforms.

View the Nintendo Switch and Steam release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the last update and the game:

An expanded ending, visual improvements throughout the game to emphasize story elements and an array of bug and quality-of-life fixes will debut on Xbox One alongside the Nintendo Switch and Steam releases, with an Apple Arcade update to follow within days. These join December’s update for Xbox One and Apple Arcade, which added 15 secret areas and unlockable 3D dioramas unveiling a prophecy about the world of Stela, and shed more light on the setting and apocalyptic narrative.

Escape monstrosities ranging from dormant beasts to haunting shadows and giant beetles. Solve massive puzzles intertwined with beautiful-yet-decaying landscapes including pale snow drifts, abandoned farms and massive catacombs. Experience the events leading to the end of a world accompanied by the refrains of an original ambient soundtrack.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles