Radical Rabbit Stew Launches July 16 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Sold Out and developer Pugstorm announced the action arcade game, Radical Rabbit Stew, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on July 16.

"Radical Rabbit Stew combines fast, pick-up-and-play gameplay with clever design, increasingly expansive puzzles and quirky fun-filled moments to deliver a game with wide-reaching appeal," said Sold Out product manager Katie Clark. "We’re really excited for players to try this brand new demo and experience the game’s crazy action-arcade gameplay for themselves."

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by Pugstorm, Radical Rabbit Stew is an action-packed title that combines puzzle-solving with fast-paced whack-a-rabbit gameplay, delivering bite-sized pick-up-and-play action, juicy pixel graphics and a sizzling soundtrack in one mouth-watering package.

Key Features:

Scintillating Puzzles – Sink your teeth into puzzles and challenges with a range of rabbit foes, and acquire gameplay-altering spoons that keep puzzles fresh and fun.

– Sink your teeth into puzzles and challenges with a range of rabbit foes, and acquire gameplay-altering spoons that keep puzzles fresh and fun. Super-Sized Boss Fights – Face off against unique bosses, each requiring different tactics to conquer. Whether it’s using enemy rabbits as ammunition or dodging incoming trains and smacking the drivers out, be prepared to think creatively to defeat each one.

– Face off against unique bosses, each requiring different tactics to conquer. Whether it’s using enemy rabbits as ammunition or dodging incoming trains and smacking the drivers out, be prepared to think creatively to defeat each one. Sizzling Pick-Up-And-Play Action – Enjoy a mixture of expansive, side-scrolling levels and shorter, single-screen layouts, and have the freedom to hop in for bite-sized sessions or defeat those rascally rabbits entire worlds at a time.

– Enjoy a mixture of expansive, side-scrolling levels and shorter, single-screen layouts, and have the freedom to hop in for bite-sized sessions or defeat those rascally rabbits entire worlds at a time. Seasoned Couch Multiplayer – Hop onto the couch to face off against friends in a competitive yet light-hearted multiplayer mode.

– Hop onto the couch to face off against friends in a competitive yet light-hearted multiplayer mode. Sumptuous Arcade Art Style – Fun and vibrant pixel graphics that simultaneously complement and pay homage to the well-loved arcade genre.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles