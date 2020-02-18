Baldur’s Gate III Gameplay Premiere Announced for February 27 - News

/ 346 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Developer Larian Studios announced it will release the first gameplay footage of Baldur’s Gate III during a panel at PAX East 2020 on February 27 at 12:30pm PT / 3:30 pm ET / 8:30pm GMT. The panel will be livestreamed on YouTube.

View a video of the announcement below:





"We’ve been working, growing, driving towards this moment for the past few years," Larian Studios said in a press release. "It’s nearly here. The world gameplay reveal of Baldur’s Gate III is just around the corner. Join us at PAX East, or online. Wherever you are in the world, Baldur’s Gate III is coming.

"Baldur’s Gate III was announced back at E3 last year, and since then we have been continuing to grow to 350 people, and working on new technology and pipelines that allow them to create a truly next-generation RPG.

"Tune in on February 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET to discover why we’ve been quiet over the past few months, and more about the mechanics and gameplay of Baldur’s Gate III."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles