Platformer Pumpkin Jack Announced for NS, PS4, Xbox One and Steam - News

/ 385 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Publisher Headup Games and developer Nicolas Meyssonnier have announced 3D platformer, Pumpkin Jack, for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in Q4 2020. A demo is available now on Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Fans of games like MediEvil and Jak & Daxter will enjoy engaging in an epic battle of evil against good as you jump, dodge, and carve your way through challenging enemies and daunting puzzles. The use of Unreal Engine grants for gorgeously rendered and gruesomely colorful landscapes.

The peaceful Boredom Kingdom, with its happy citizens, monotonous calm… and adorable little bunnies, has sent the Devil himself into a flying rage! With dreams of turmoil, torture, and bloodshed on his mind, he unleashed the dreadful Curse of the Eternal Night upon the land. Not in love with the idea of a change in their peaceful lifestyle, the humans summon their savior—a mighty wizard with the power to put an end to the evil curse.

In order to stop these party crashers from ruining his fun, the Devil summons the spirit of Jack, the Pumpkin Lord, to fight against the wizard’s army of beasts and destroy the killjoy wizard! You, as Jack, will be tearing your way through fright-filled levels as you punish those who dared defy your master!

Key Features:

Colorful Cartoon Setting: Travel through lurid landscapes in levels featuring alluring atmospheres, each crafted with vibrant color palettes, and high-quality lighting effects

Travel through lurid landscapes in levels featuring alluring atmospheres, each crafted with vibrant color palettes, and high-quality lighting effects Fight For Your Life: With challenging beasts lurking around every corner, players must master the art of combo attacks, dodging, and timing to survive dynamic real-time battles! Players must unlock weapons and choose wisely in order to strike down all who oppose them!

With challenging beasts lurking around every corner, players must master the art of combo attacks, dodging, and timing to survive dynamic real-time battles! Players must unlock weapons and choose wisely in order to strike down all who oppose them! Don’t Lose Your Head: Solve puzzles that focus on physics, gravity, and reflection as Jack, or ditch the skinsuit and just use your flaming head to burn books, hammer some moles, create paths for magic spheres, and more as each level introduces new and exciting challenges

Solve puzzles that focus on physics, gravity, and reflection as Jack, or ditch the skinsuit and just use your flaming head to burn books, hammer some moles, create paths for magic spheres, and more as each level introduces new and exciting challenges Find Friends to Fight at Your Side: Helpful companions are there to assist Jack in his journey, including a haughty hooty owl to guide him along, and a snarky crow, itching to assist with long-range attacks

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles