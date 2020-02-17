Switch Shortages Could Happen in US and Europe Due to Coronavirus - News

Nintendo recently issues an apology about the delays in the production and shipment of the Nintendo Switch in Japan due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. Nintendo said there wouldn't be shortages in western markets in North America and Europe, however, a report on Bloomberg says the console could see shortages in those markets.

Nintendo’s assembly partner in Vietnam have been affected by the limited production in components in China for the Switch. The report says it is possible shortages could start as soon as April in North America and Europe, due to the shortage of components. This would be once the current inventory and shipments of console have sold.

"We do not see any major impact on the shipment to the U.S. currently, but we will remain vigilant and take steps if necessary," said a Nintendo spokesperson. "It's possible the supply would be affected by the virus if it becomes more widespread and prolonged."





North America accounts for 43 percent of Nintendo's revenue, followed by Europe with 27 percent and Japan with 21 percent. The rest of the world account for nine percent of sales.

One supplier said the supply versus demand for components were already tight before the coronavirus outbreak.

The next big release for the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

