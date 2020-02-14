Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 166 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has released the launch trailer for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. It will launch for the PlayStation 4 on February 14 for $29.99. However, it is available now for the PS4 via the PlayStation Store and Windows PC via Steam by purchasing an "Upgrade Kit" for Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition for $24.99.

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition includes all content from both Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, except for the Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes, and Capcom Pro Tour DLC. The game includes 40 characters, 34 stages, and over 200 costumes.

The game also includes new V-Skills and balance updates that will "add new gameplay improvements and more depth to the combat system."

View the launch trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Rule the ring with Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, the most robust version of the acclaimed fighting game! This all-new knockout edition includes all content (excluding Fighting Chance costumes, brand collaboration costumes and Capcom Pro Tour DLC) from both Street Fighter V and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition and adds each character, stage and costume that released after Arcade Edition and will release with Champion Edition. In total: 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes!

Fighters can battle their way through a variety of exciting single-player and multi-player modes designed for players of all skill levels, including Story Mode, Arcade Mode, Team Battle, Ranked Match, Casual Match and more. In addition to the main game and the included characters, stages and costumes, new V-Skills for each character and a balance update will be released, adding new gameplay improvements and more depth to the combat system. READY? FIGHT!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles