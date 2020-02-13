Sakura Wars Launches in the West on April 28 - News

SEGA announced Sakura Wars, known as New Sakura Wars in Japan, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in North America and Europe on April 28, The game will feature Japanese voice-overs with English, German, French, and Spanish subtitles.

The retail launch edition of the game will include a copy of the game, reversible cover artwork featuring the original Japanese box art, and a sticker set of the main characters.

View the release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

One of Sega’s greatest IPs in Japan, Sakura Wars debuted on the Sega Saturn in 1996 and grew into a successful franchise encompassing sequels, spin-offs, anime, manga, and even stage shows. Some of the best creative minds in the anime and Japanese RPG industries have now joined their talents with Sega to bring Sakura Wars to a new generation, and a new audience in the west.

For this reboot, Sega brought back many of the original creators and received major contributions in character design from such luminaries as Tite Kubo, Yukiko Horiguchi, BUNBUN, Fumikane Shimada, Ken Sugimori, Noizi Ito, Shigenori Soejima, and more for a truly spectacular production.

The Imperial Combat Revue takes the stage as Tokyo’s defense force against a demon threat in this extravagant adventure. Soldiers in wartime, but theater performers in peacetime, the Revue’s Flower Division is not living up to their legacy and is at risk of being shut down. As newly appointed captain Seijuro Kamiyama, it’s up to you to turn the team around.

During your adventure, you’ll interact with a colorful cast of characters via the dynamic LIPS dialogue system (a trademark of the series), where what you say and how you say it makes an impact both on and off the battlefield. This flows into the high-energy combat system, featuring giant steam-powered mechs called “spiricle armor” that can only be piloted by those with strong spiritual power. All of this is presented in the style of an exciting anime production, complete with gorgeous animated sequences and dramatic character arcs that will leave you eager for what happens next!

Sakura Wars will feature Japanese voice acting with subtitles in English, German, French, and Spanish.

Physical editions of Sakura Wars include a reversible cover featuring the original Japanese cover art for the game, along with a sticker set featuring the main cast of the game.

Sakura Wars takes center stage on the PlayStation 4 on April 28, 2020, with more information about the PlayStation digital release soon! For more information, watch the latest trailer and visit the official website.

Key Features

Dramatic Character Interplay – Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield.

– Engage with a colorful cast through the dynamic LIPS dialogue system where what you say and how you say it has a profound impact on relationships off and on the battlefield. Exciting Combat Payoffs – Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha.

– Your bonds with team members flow into the high-energy combat finale of each episode, featuring action-packed fights with giant steam-powered mecha. Brilliant Anime Production – Gorgeous animated sequences, a lush soundtrack, and characters designed by anime and Japanese RPG luminaries will transport you into a vibrant 1940s steampunk Tokyo.

Staff

Main character design: Tite Kubo

Tite Kubo Guest character design: Yukiko Horiguchi (Shanghai Combat Revue), BUNBUN (London Combat Revue), Fumikane Shimada (Berlin Combat Revue), Ken Sugimori (Great Imperial Gekizou), Noizi Ito (Itsuki Saijou and Hiromi Hongou), Shigenori Soejima (Hakushu Murasame)

Yukiko Horiguchi (Shanghai Combat Revue), BUNBUN (London Combat Revue), Fumikane Shimada (Berlin Combat Revue), Ken Sugimori (Great Imperial Gekizou), Noizi Ito (Itsuki Saijou and Hiromi Hongou), Shigenori Soejima (Hakushu Murasame) Cast: Yohei Azakami, Ayane Sakura, Maaya Uchida, Hibiku Yamamura, Ayaka Fukuhara, Saori Hayami, Yuuichiro Umehara, Sumire Uesaka, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Manami Numakura, Nana Mizuki, Rie Kugimiya

■ Characters

Seijuro Kamiyama (voiced by Yohei Azakami)

Formerly a captain of an auxiliary ship in the navy, he was reassigned to the Imperial Combat Revue to oversee the reformation of the Flower Division.

Sakura Amamiya (voiced by Ayane Sakura)

A novice stage performer who joined the Flower Division to follow in the footsteps of her idol, onetime mega-star Sakura Shinguji (star of the original trilogy). She believes strongly in defending Tokyo and lifting the spirits of the populace and fervently prays the theater will eventually be restored to its former glory.

Hatsuho Shinonome (voiced by Maaya Uchida)

A shrine maiden whose beauty draws visitors to her family’s historic Shinonome Shrine. Born in the working-class neighborhoods of central Tokyo, she’s a true child of the city who loves her people, her festivals, and everyone in the capital. Despite her brash exterior, she’s a dependable comrade.

Clarissa “Claris” Snowflake (voiced by Saori Hayami)

A sweet, intellectual girl from Luxembourg who always has her nose in a book. Her ferocious curiosity about the world drives her to read every day and learn about all kinds of topics.

Azami Mochizuki (voiced by Hibiku Yamamura)

A descendant of the Mochizuki clan of ninja, she displayed a tremendous aptitude for martial arts, battle tactics, and weapon-handling from a very young age. Thanks to the strict training she has undergone her entire life, she believes unquestioningly in the 108 Village Rules passed down by her clan, striving to obey them at all times.

Anastasia Palma (voiced by Ayaka Fukuhara)

Star of the European stage who hails from Greece. She recently transferred to the Tokyo revue after spending time in various revues around the globe. A world-class singer and actor, she has the charisma and confidence to play everything from the male lead to the bewitching temptress.

