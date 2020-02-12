Nintendo, Microsoft and More are 'Committed to Participating in E3 2020' - News

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) earlier published a list of participation companies at E3 2020 this June. The list was missing several key companies including Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony. Microsoft had already confirmed they would be at the E3 2020, while Sony announced they would be skipping it for a second straight year.

The ESA in a new press release revealed that Microsoft, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Take-Two, and several other major publishers and developers would be attending E3 2020.

"Several leading video game companies have already committed to participating in E3 2020, including Xbox, Nintendo, Ubisoft, Bethesda Softworks, SEGA, Capcom, Square Enix, Take-Two Interactive Software, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Warner Bros. Games, among others," reads the press release.

"We are working to make E3 2020 a more interactive and immersive experience with a show floor that will amplify our exhibitors, their innovations, and announcements," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, President and CEO of the ESA. "The E3 experience is an industry showcase like no other. It connects media, brands, innovators, and super fans with one another."

"We look forward to participating in E3 2020. It is one of many ideal venues for us this year to interact with people in a social and immersive environment" said Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser speaking with The Hollywood Reporter. "Every year, we base our approach to E3 on the content we have to share."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

