Nintendo Is Missing from List of Participating Companies at E3 2020 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 783 Views
The official E3 website have published the list of companies that will be participating at E3 2020 this June and Nintendo is missing from the list. While, Nintendo hasn't held an press conference in several years at the annual gaming convention, they have had a present on the show floor with their own booth.
It is possible the list of companies will be updated as we get closer to E3 2020 and Nintendo could still be added to the list.
Sony and Microsoft are also both missing from the list. Sony has confirmed they won't be attending E3 2020 for the second year in a row and will instead focus on their own events and other smaller events. However, Microsoft has confirmed they will still be attending E3 2020.
Thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
12 Comments
Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo aren't on the list. We know Microsoft is going but isn't on the list. We Know Sony isn't going, so that's why they aren't on the list. We don't know if Nintendo is going, and they aren't on the list. so 50% chance they aren't going and aren't on the list (Sony) or they are going and they are missing from the list (microsoft)
Turns out Nintendo is still attending: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/missing-sony-e3-moves-one-biggest-backers-1270393
Yup, saw that too. It is a bit strange that they wouldn't be among the first to have their name on the list of show floor exhibitors.
- 0
If Nintendo ends up not being at E3, then yeah E3 is dead. I think the leak of personal information was the straw that broke the camel's back in this case. Nobody needs E3 anymore though. The way we consume information has changed.
MS isn't on the list either, which makes the entire headline pointless. If MS isn't on the list, but we know they are going, then not being on the list is meaningless. Which makes this entire article not worthy of news. Borderline clickbait.
Let's not panic just yet. They could still be there at E3 this year.
Didn't they once skip E3 during the Wii U era and that turned out to be an awful year for them?
- 0
This can only mean something bad. -_-
Too early to tell tbh. Let's wait until Nintendo says something about it before jumping to conclusions.
- +1
You are right, they cancel both E3 and every Direct. Everything is doomed.
- -1
NintenDOOOOOOOOOOM....
- 0