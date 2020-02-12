Nintendo Is Missing from List of Participating Companies at E3 2020 - News

The official E3 website have published the list of companies that will be participating at E3 2020 this June and Nintendo is missing from the list. While, Nintendo hasn't held an press conference in several years at the annual gaming convention, they have had a present on the show floor with their own booth.

It is possible the list of companies will be updated as we get closer to E3 2020 and Nintendo could still be added to the list.

Sony and Microsoft are also both missing from the list. Sony has confirmed they won't be attending E3 2020 for the second year in a row and will instead focus on their own events and other smaller events. However, Microsoft has confirmed they will still be attending E3 2020.

Thanks GamingBolt.

