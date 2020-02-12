Granblue Fantasy: Versus Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

/ 416 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4) has debuted in the top spot on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 86,248, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 9.

Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in second place with sales of 23,149 units. Pokemon Sword and Shield (NS) is in third place with sales of 23,114 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 100,961 units sold. The PlayStation 4 sold 7,007 units, the 3DS sold 580 units, and the Xbox One sold 66 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Limited Edition Included) (Cygames, 02/06/20) – 86,248 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 23,149 (675,906) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 23,114 (3,402,851) [PS4] Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega, 01/17/20) – 10,589 (228,459) [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch (Nintendo, 12/27/19) – 9,650 (142,181) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,336 (3,552,657) [NSW] Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Bundle Version Included) (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9,063 (1,252,623) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,911 (2,765,403) [PS4] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (Bandai Namco, 01/17/20) – 7,860 (136,932) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 6,132 (1,336,277)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles