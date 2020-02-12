Pokemon Home is Now Available - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Home is available now for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop, iOS and Android.





Here is an overview of the service:

Nintendo Switch Version

Pokemon Home is a cloud service for the Nintendo Switch system and compatible mobile devices designed as a place where all Pokemon can gather. By linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and mobile version of Pokemon Home, you’ll be able to access the same Pokemon Boxes on both versions. With Pokemon Home you can move Pokemon between compatible games, trade Pokemon on the go, and more! You can also purchase a subscription to the Pokemon Home Premium Plan for more features.

With Pokemon Home, you can manage your collection of Pokemon across multiple games. Gathering your Pokemon is just the beginning—you can trade with friends or with anyone around the world directly using the Pokemon Home mobile app. A subscription to the Premium Plan gives the ability to transfer Pokemon from Pokemon Bank expands the number of Pokemon that can be deposited from 30 to 6,000, expands the number of Pokemon that can be placed in the Wonder Box and GTS at one time (mobile version only), allows you to host your own Room Trades (mobile version only), and gives you the Judge function right within Pokemon Home.

iOS and Android Versions

Pokemon Home is a cloud-based service, designed as a place where all of your Pokemon can gather.

Manage your Pokemon! – You can bring any Pokemon that has appeared in a Pokemon core series game to Pokemon Home. You’ll also be able to bring certain Pokemon from Pokemon Home for your Nintendo Switch system to your Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield game.

– You can bring any Pokemon that has appeared in a Pokemon core series game to Pokemon Home. You’ll also be able to bring certain Pokemon from Pokemon Home for your Nintendo Switch system to your Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield game. Trade Pokemon with players around the world! – If you have a smart device, you’ll be able to trade Pokemon with players around the world anytime you want, anywhere you are. Enjoy different ways of trading, too, like the Wonder Box and GTS!

– If you have a smart device, you’ll be able to trade Pokemon with players around the world anytime you want, anywhere you are. Enjoy different ways of trading, too, like the Wonder Box and GTS! Complete the National Pokedex! – You’ll be able to complete your National Pokedex by bringing lots of Pokemon to Pokemon Home. You’ll also be able to check out all the moves and Abilities your Pokemon have.

– You’ll be able to complete your National Pokedex by bringing lots of Pokemon to Pokemon Home. You’ll also be able to check out all the moves and Abilities your Pokemon have. Receive Mystery Gifts! – You’ll be able to quickly and conveniently receive Mystery Gifts using your smart device!

