Xbox Series X Lack of Generation Exclusives at Launch is to Benefit the Consumers, Says Phil Spencer

Microsoft recently announced there would be no first-party Xbox Series X exclusives in the first year or two of the consoles life cycle. The company plans to release all of their games as cross-generation on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, as well as on Windows PC.

Head of Phil Spencer in an interview Gamertag Radio explained the reason behind this was to benefit the consumer and not to lock out people who want to play their latest games, but can't afford the Xbox Series X at launch.

It has already been confirmed the next game in Microsoft's biggest franchise, Halo Infinite, will launch alongside the Xbox Series X, as well as the Xbox One and Windows PC.

"One of the benefits that we have sitting inside of Microsoft is we’ve obviously been close to the development of what’s been going on with PC for years," said Spencer.

"I think today, if we look at the PC ecosystem, we see some of the best, highest fidelity games anywhere sitting on high end gaming PCs, and some of those same games you’re able to run on PCs that are a few years old that have much less capability. And the state of engines and capability today means that developers have the capability to make full use of the gaming hardware that’s in front of them.

"Obviously we built our strategy with Series X, we started with that in mind – we wanted to go build a gaming console that was going to be the absolute best that we could deliver on a television, and deliver unique capability to creators that they could use to go create the best games.

"But you don’t want to do that to the exclusion of everybody else and you also want to do that hand-in-hand with developers because developers want to find the widest audience possible. And yes, there are always trade offs.





"I’m not gonna dictate to every third-party studio what they have to support, but what we see in today’s world is that gamers want to go and play games with their friends regardless of what device those friends are on, people want to have the largest selection of games open to them, and developers want to make use of the best technology that’s available. We built this plan with all three of those as inputs and we feel really good about where we are."

The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.

