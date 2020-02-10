Xbox Series X Lack of Generation Exclusives at Launch is to Benefit the Consumers, Says Phil Spencer - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 8 hours ago / 1,247 Views
Microsoft recently announced there would be no first-party Xbox Series X exclusives in the first year or two of the consoles life cycle. The company plans to release all of their games as cross-generation on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, as well as on Windows PC.
Head of Phil Spencer in an interview Gamertag Radio explained the reason behind this was to benefit the consumer and not to lock out people who want to play their latest games, but can't afford the Xbox Series X at launch.
It has already been confirmed the next game in Microsoft's biggest franchise, Halo Infinite, will launch alongside the Xbox Series X, as well as the Xbox One and Windows PC.
"One of the benefits that we have sitting inside of Microsoft is we’ve obviously been close to the development of what’s been going on with PC for years," said Spencer.
"I think today, if we look at the PC ecosystem, we see some of the best, highest fidelity games anywhere sitting on high end gaming PCs, and some of those same games you’re able to run on PCs that are a few years old that have much less capability. And the state of engines and capability today means that developers have the capability to make full use of the gaming hardware that’s in front of them.
"Obviously we built our strategy with Series X, we started with that in mind – we wanted to go build a gaming console that was going to be the absolute best that we could deliver on a television, and deliver unique capability to creators that they could use to go create the best games.
"But you don’t want to do that to the exclusion of everybody else and you also want to do that hand-in-hand with developers because developers want to find the widest audience possible. And yes, there are always trade offs.
"I’m not gonna dictate to every third-party studio what they have to support, but what we see in today’s world is that gamers want to go and play games with their friends regardless of what device those friends are on, people want to have the largest selection of games open to them, and developers want to make use of the best technology that’s available. We built this plan with all three of those as inputs and we feel really good about where we are."
The Xbox Series X will launch in Holiday 2020.
thanks GamingBolt.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
58 Comments
I'm still not sure if this strategy is good to push a new console generation.
- +12
It's not.
- +3
They are just trying to act as a disruption. Nothing more, they can't compete with Sony or Nintendo directly, so they are trying to move the battlefield.
- +1
@tridrakious Nintendo hasn't been a direct competitor since 2006. Double standard much ?
- +2
I'm glad my nephew can put my Xbox one X to good use and still be able to play with him when I get the Series X.
- +10
I think he's exactly right. I applaud this new direction by Microsoft. It is very pro-consumer. with that said, we'll have to see if they do a good job of delivering cutting-edge content for their cutting edge console. But, only time will tell us if that works out.
I know there are concerns of 1st party games being hold back by the OG Xbox One cause of the cross-gen games, but the positive is you now don't need to jump to next gen immediately and can continue on your current system and later buy a Series X in a year or two and maybe get a deal on it.
You know what would really benefit the consumer? Having a reason to buy an Xbox at launch.
Most power for 3rd party games? Not having the "poor mans" version of 1st party games? Halo Infinite custom console (that's why im getting one). Not screwing late adopters who cant afford a new console yet. I could go on....but you at least have to try to think of practical reasons ;)
- +1
Who exactly would that benefit? Ultimately, the people who buy the next gen system are going to have the same games they would have had anyway. The only benefit they get is that other people can't get those games, which doesn't really provide any benefit aside the emotional benefit of "look at my shiny new toy that you don't have".
- 0
Of course. Bragging right is the only benefit for owning a new, more powerful console... /s
- +1
@sales2099 You are describing getting a PC, not an XB1SX. Also, library is way more important than graphics, and Xbox has been missing a lot of games these last few years.
- +2
@JWeinCom You are missing the point. Xbox doesn't have much to set it apart from PC, Nintendo, or Playstation. Since nothing sets it apart there's not really a good reason to buy one at launch.
- +1
The Series X is starting to feel like a new graphics card for your PC as opposed to a new system.....
- +3
Yeah, it's benefiting my wallet. I was 100% going to buy both consoles this gen, then it went to maybe after some stupid decisions by both companies and now it's gone to a definite no in the first two years for Xbox and a possibly, first six months for PS5.
That's the point. You do you. Its all within the Xbox/PC ecosystem. If you don't want the best versions right away stick with X1 until you see a price drop for Series X 2 years later. Win win.
Who wouldn't want the best version if they afford it? If I can help it, I don't settle.
- -1
I'm still not sure if this strategy is good to push a new console generation.
I'm not sure what's going on with Phil lately. I don't know how he thinks people will be okay with buying a new $500 system that won't have any exclusives for years after it's launch? Consoles don't magically get mire mass appeal with better framerates and resolution; that's PC's shtick. If there's no next gen looking games to create that buying incentive, then few people will actually buy it. And, correct me if I'm wrong here, but isn't this exactly what Steam Machines tried?
Well its more like a year. But more importantly they should focus on making good games.
- 0
They should probably wait to launch the XSX until they have good games in the dock made especially for it.
- +1
So why is it again that I would want to buy an Xbox One Series X at launch?
So that Cyberpunk 2077 will look slightly more pretty on XSX than it would on X1X?
- -1
Well there is no doubt this strategy is good for consumers... One less console to get at launch. My wallet appreciate that.
Financially yes, this will benefit the general consumer. Especially if you're a parent of a kid who thinks they need the newer Xbox but the money is tight. I will take more options over less.
You pay 500$ and get nothing exlusive for it.... enoy! Its to your own benfit? whaaaaat?
Where is the PlayStation version for Halo? That's right there isn't one. You know very well they are still potential system sellers for those on the fence. Being cross gen has nothing to do with it.
- -4
Why would there need to be a playstation version of Halo? MS has Halo and they've done nothing but let both Sony and Nintendo crush them.
- +5
JRPGFan, do you have a PS4 Pro?
- 0
PlayStation version of Halo? What would that be? Is that the reason why the PS4 has been outselling the Xbox One?
- +3
Halo isn't as big a deal now as it was in 2007. Pretty sure PS5 owners will make do just fine with Call of Duty, Killzone, or id's latest Doom.
- +1
The best selling 8th gen games at launch were not 8th gen exclusive from my memory. Nor were exclusives necessarily better.
No games sold that great at launch, but I don't think that means developers should neglect early adopters. Killzone: SF might not have been a masterpiece or huge seller, but it did a good setting a new bar for console graphics at the time and have potential PS4 buyers a good idea of how they can expect graphical quality to grow. Graphics aren't everything, but they are still important, especially when it comes to showing off new hardware.
- 0
OMG, this is guy is doing a one-man-show these last few days. Just when you think he's done, he comes back with another hilarious statement XD
But phill Fanboys Will agree ,downvote you Here but behind the PC screen are crying every time papa phill talks
- +1
Early adopters and late adopters are two much different kinds of gamers with different tendencies. In the end this serves a greater good. So long as Series X is properly optimized I say more power to this initiative.
This only benefits last gen Xbox users. People purchasing XSX are basically being told they will have to accept games that can run on base XBO hardware, when the entire point of a new generation is to appease early adopters so that more will buy in over time. By the time PS5 launches, PS4 will have a stellar library of games for new buyers to enjoy; those that buy PS5 shouldn't have to wait, and with Sony's model they won't. Better resolution and framerates is not the difference between generations.
- +3
Early adopters are willing to pay the price when there is a reason to do so. Late adopters not so much. So this really isn't helping anyone with the exception of Microsoft making excuses again.
- 0
Microsoft is doing a bang-up job acting as an advertising agency for Sony and Nintendo, just like they did at E3 in 2013.
MS going the PC route, people upgrade there PCs without PC exclusives to drive there incredibly expensive high end PCs. This method has worked. I have no issue with it, especally when you have a whole background of games to play with all the bells and whistles turned on.
So assuming Lockhart is a thing developers will need to make XBOX games that run on 5 different consoles? it's going to take time and money to do that not to mention that games will have to run on those crappy Jaguar CPU's yuck...
At this rate, Xbox games are going to start having to have "system requirements" printed on the boxes or on their pages on the Xbox Marketplace just like PC games do.
- +1
Seems more likely they are afraid of losing their userbase after releasing a console 3 years ago. Although it does benefit me. Not only do I not need to get a next gen Xbox, I don't even need to upgrade my computer. I can just drag the Xbox one out.
They didn't release a console 3 years ago.
- -3
2020-2017=3 years ago. I was actually being nice by rounding.
2 and some change. Making the situation even worse.
- +3
Nice try...because your opinions are not fact. They released the X a few years ago. So agruementative over everything and so annoying.
- +2
@Bandorr Well if you like playing inferior versions of the games thats totally up to you. Im all for the investment for higher quality.
- 0
This isn't a discussion. The last console MS released was the xbox one in 2013. If you dislike my posts that's entirely on you.
- -3
The last console MS released was the Xbox One X in 2017 and if you disagree then you're wrong and that's entirely on you. Maybe you should stick to your Switch threads or study harder on what the term released actually means.
- 0
@Azzanation If I cared about best version - I'd just get a PC. But I don't, so if Xbox ever releases another game I'm interested in - I'll drag out the Xbox. Maybe one of the many ones they just bought will interest me.
- 0
I love the replies in this section that validate how childish some people were when HZD PC port was announced.
Were they? I only saw people speculating about it being a way to get people inserted in HZD 2. Or talking about how amazing it could look running on the PC.
Although I think maybe I saw someone whining about if it is on the EPIC launcher they would be out. I forget who though..
- 0
Comments below voting threshold
MS going the PC route, people upgrade there PCs without PC exclusives to drive there incredibly expensive high end PCs. This method has worked. I have no issue with it, especally when you have a whole background of games to play with all the bells and whistles turned on.
Or, they could do what Sony is doing and offer new games, while still supporting old games with the FC model. The typical PC users wouldn't upgrade their PC's if the games stayed looking like the original DOOM.
- 0