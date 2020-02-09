Netflix Accidentally Publishes Resident Evil Series Description Before It Gets Pulled - News

Netflix accidentally published a description for the rumored Resident Evil series. The description was quickly pulled, but it is archived on the Wayback Machine.

Read the description below:

The town of Clearfield, MD has long stood in the shadow of three seemingly unrelated behemoths – the Umbrella Corporation, the decommissioned Greenwood Asylum, and Washington, D.C. Today, twenty-six years after the discovery of the T-Virus, secrets held by the three will start to be revealed at the first signs of outbreak.

The next game in the series, Resident Evil 3, will launch on April 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.





A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

