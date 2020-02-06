New Call of Duty Launches Q4 2020, WoW Classic to Get New Content - News

Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter and 2019 financial results conference call announced a new Call of Duty game will be released in the fourth quarter of 2020. This should not be a surprise to anyone as the franchise has seen annual releases for over a decade.

The company expects a strong year for Call of Duty with a new season that starts next week and plans for additional surprises after that.

Activision also announced it has several remastered and reimagined games in development that will be revealed later this year.





Blizzard announced World of Warcraft Classic will be getting new content, as well as other games from the company. Diablo Immortal will enter the testing phase in the middle of 2020. Publisher King will be investing in new titles for 2020.

Activision Blizzard expects revenue of $6.45 billion in 2020 fiscal year. This is relatively flat compared to 2019.

Activision Blizzard earnings call:



