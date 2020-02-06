New BioShock is in Development at Cloud Chamber - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Take-Two Interactive in their earnings report for the fiscal third quarter 2020 announced the next game in the BioShock franchise is currently in development at Cloud Chamber. The game won't be released for several years.

"2K announced that Cloud Chamber has started to work on the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise, which will be in development for the next several years."

BioShock is a steampunk first-person shooter series with RPG elements. There are three games in the franchise: 2007's BioShock, 2010's BioShock 2, and 2013's BioShock Infinite.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles