New BioShock is in Development at Cloud Chamber
Take-Two Interactive in their earnings report for the fiscal third quarter 2020 announced the next game in the BioShock franchise is currently in development at Cloud Chamber. The game won't be released for several years.
"2K announced that Cloud Chamber has started to work on the next iteration of the globally acclaimed BioShock franchise, which will be in development for the next several years."
BioShock is a steampunk first-person shooter series with RPG elements. There are three games in the franchise: 2007's BioShock, 2010's BioShock 2, and 2013's BioShock Infinite.
I hope it turns out good. The original was one of my top 3 games of last generation. BioShock Infinite however was a disappointment, so maybe it's better that the remains of the old Irrational crew isn't involved, but then again an untested developer has me wary. Hopefully Cloud Chamber gets what made the original such a classic and makes a new entry that does the series proud.
New dev, with only a handful of the original devs on bourd. Hmm, risky. Then again, can't be much worse than BioShock Infinite. Or can it?
Curious to see where they'll take the series after Infinite. Perhaps they'll do another Bioshock 2 and return to Rapture.