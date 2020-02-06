Luigi's Mansion 3 Developers Originally Wanted a Single Player Expansion - News

Luigi's Mansion 3 director Bryce Holliday in an interview with Kotaku revealed the development team for the game originally wanted to release a single player expansion. However, the idea for the expansion changed to the Multiplayer Pack, which will release in two parts in 2020 for $9.99.

"In the very beginning, there was an urge from NLG to do a single-player expansion, but it faded quickly," said Holliday.

"[The team] had a lot of multiplayer ideas that would be fun to develop and share with fans that were getting cut," said Holliday about the mulltiplayer DLC. "Making story mode games is a difficult and slower process, development-wise, than multiplayer modes, so we ended up pushing them to DLC. Multiplayer DLC development will be a fresh break for NLG and forces some exercise of our ‘Multiplayer brains.’ An additional benefit is that the cut single-player ideas can be saved for something else in the future."





Here is an overview of each part in the Multiplayer Pack:

Part 1 (due out by April 30, 2020) – Includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper Mode. Users who purchase the downloadable content will also receive an in-game Polterpup light called the “Flashlight Type-P,” which can be used during Story Mode or ScareScraper.

(due out by April 30, 2020) – Includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode, three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper Mode. Users who purchase the downloadable content will also receive an in-game Polterpup light called the “Flashlight Type-P,” which can be used during Story Mode or ScareScraper. Part 2 (due out by July 31, 2020) – Includes three more new mini-games for ScreamPark, three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes, and new themed ghosts.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is available now for Switch.

