Nintendo Apologizes for Delays in Switch Production Due to the Coronavirus - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo has issued an apology on their official Japanese website about the delays in the production and shipment of the Nintendo Switch due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Read the message from Nintendo below, according to Google Translate:

"Thank you for your patronage of our products. "Due to the current outbreak of the new coronavirus infection, it is expected that production and shipment delays will be inevitable for peripheral devices such as the Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con produced in China for the Japanese market. Was. Similarly, shipments of the currently out-of-stock “Ring Fit Adventure” are expected to be delayed. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. "We will continue to work to deliver products as soon as possible while keeping an eye on the effects of the new coronavirus infection."

Kotaku is reporting the pre-orders for the Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch hardware has been delayed from February 8 to TBA in Japan. Pre-orders for the game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, have not been affected.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles