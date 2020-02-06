Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Update 2.0 Out Now, Adds PS4 Cross-Play - News

nWay has released update 2.0 for Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid. The update adds PlayStation 4 cross-play, online lobbies, and spectator mode.

View a trailer of the update below:





Here is an overview of the 2.0 update:

The version 2.0 update gives players, for the first time, access to online lobbies, spectator mode and cross-play on PlayStation 4. The new addition allows up to eight players to join together in an online lobby to battle against each other. Up to four different matches can run simultaneously, and all participants can spectate online while they are on deck.

The version 2.0 update also opens up cross-play on PlayStation 4, so players across Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and now PlayStation 4, can all battle each other in the same matchmaking pool for global supremacy.

Previous Updates

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid has released regular software updates since launch to continuously improve the active player’s experience with new content and features. Since launching in March, the game has released a series of major updates, doubling the number of playable characters, adding new features, including Story Mode, voice-over by the original cast, crossplay and cross-progression, and direct match. The game is available on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam for $19.99.

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid pits current and classic Power Rangers and villains from the multiverse’s over 25-year history against one another in epic three-versus-three tag team battles. The controls promote simplicity and fluidity, enabling beginners to enjoy the combat system and encouraging advanced players to delve into its gameplay mechanics, which include real-time assist takeover, dynamic defense through push blocking and aerial guard, customizable juggle combos, and a unique Megazord comeback mode.

Players can now enjoy key features in the game including:

18 Rangers and Villains Across Generations Standard Edition comes with 12 starting warriors, including Jason Lee Scott, Tommy Oliver, Gia Moran, Ranger Slayer, Magna Defender, Kat Manx, Mastodon Sentry, Goldar, Lord Drakkon, Cenozoic Blue Ranger, Udonna, and Dragon Armor Trini. Season 1 Pass, which is bundled with the Collector’s Edition, comes with three additional warriors, including Trey of Triforia, Jen Scotts, and Lord Zedd. Season 2 Pass contains three new warriors, including Doggie “Anubis” Cruger, Eric Myers, and Dai Shi.

Nine Arenas Across Iconic Locations Battle against iconic locations from the series, including Zordon’s Training Room and Command Center from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Harwood County Warzone from Power Rangers Super Megaforce, Mystic Forest from Power Rangers Mystic Force, Lord Drakkon’s Throne Room from Boom! Comics’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Corinth from Power Rangers RPM, Planet Earth: Cenozoic Era and Tower from the 2017 Movie, and Space Patrol Delta Base from Power Rangers S.P.D.

Four Megazords (Ultras) Summon Megazords and monsters, such as Dino Megazord, Dragonzord, Mega Goldar, or Delta Squad Megazord, to stage epic comebacks.

Original Story: A Reimagining of the Shattered Grid Event Story Mode’s narrative is written and voice directed by writer / director Kyle Higgins (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Shattered Grid, Nightwing, Batman: Gates of Gotham). The mode also features original artwork by Eisner Award-winning illustrator Dan Mora (Go Go Power Rangers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Klaus). In Story Mode, players experience a re-imagining of the critically acclaimed Shattered Grid event from Boom! Studios’ Power Rangers comic book series. When Lord Drakkon, an evil alternate version of Tommy Oliver, sets off a massive campaign across time and space to destroy all Power Rangers, they must band together and fight back before all of existence falls to his armies.

Voice-Overs by the Original Cast Story and combat voiceovers are performed by original Power Rangers cast members, including Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver), Austin St. John (Jason Lee Scott), David J. Fielding (Zordon), Kerrigan Mahan, (Goldar), Dan Southworth (Eric Myers) and Meghan “Strawburry17” Camarena (Kimberly).

Cross-Play & Cross-Progression Across PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid enables cross-play among Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, where players across all gaming platforms can battle against each other in Ranked, Casual, Direct or Lobby Matches Cross-play helps players find matches faster against similarly skilled players and opens up a larger matchmaking pool, making the game more competitive. The game also enables cross-progression, so players can carry progress made on one platform to another.

Challenge Your Friends in Direct Match and Online Lobbies These new features make Battle for the Grid more social. Direct Match lets friends or any two specific players match up against each other. Online Lobbies allows up to 8 players to join together in friendly matches, where participants can battle in up to 4 different matches at a time or spectate on a match and be the next player up.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

