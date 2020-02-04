Sony Launches PS5 Website - News

/ 1,221 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe has launched a PlayStation 5 website. It is a newsletter page that is available across Europe.

"PlayStation 5 is coming," reads the page. "Launches holiday 2020."

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation," the page continues. "Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles