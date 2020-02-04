Florence Launches for Switch and PC on February 13 - News

/ 264 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced the interactive story game, Florence, will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop and Windows PC via Steam and GOG on February 13 for $5.99. The game is out now for iOS and Android.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Florence is the story of the heartracing highs and heartbreaking lows of a young woman’s very first love.

At 25, Florence Yeoh feels a little stuck. Her life is an endless routine of work, sleep, and spending too much time on social media. Then one day, she meets a cello player named Krish who changes everything about how she sees the world.

Experience every beat of Florence and Krish’s relationship through a series of bespoke gameplay vignettes – from flirting to fighting, from helping each other grow… to growing apart. Drawing inspiration from ‘slice of life’ graphic novels and webcomics, Florence is intimate, raw and personal.

Original soundtrack included.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles