Hellpoint Launches on April 16 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Steam - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher tinyBuild and developer Cradle Games announced the science-fiction action RPG, Hellpoint, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam on April 16.

View the release date announcement trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Hellpoint is an intense, dark sci-fi RPG set on a derelict space station orbiting an ominous supermassive black hole. Taking inspiration from games like Dark Souls and Dead Space and movies like Event Horizon and Hellraiser, Hellpoint is doubling down on co-op multiplayer (with both split-screen and online support) while immersing players in a twisted narrative involving Cosmic Gods, quantum physics, and extinct space civilizations.

The game is set in the aftermath of a massive quantum cataclysm called the Merge. You wake up on board the Irid Novo space station, a beacon of galactic cooperation and scientific exploration gone horribly wrong. What happens next will be solely determined by your choices.

Key Features:

Souls-like gameplay in a unique setting: Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system.

Explore the derelict space station of Irid Novo and face bizarre enemies with a tight and unforgiving combat system. Occult space story: Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers.

Blending science and fantasy, the intensely atmospheric dark sci-fi setting will keep you searching for answers. Dynamic World: The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master; slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole.



The Quantic System acts as a dungeon master; slightly transforming the game world every time you die and triggering events as the station revolves around the black hole. Jump-in co-op and player-versus-player multiplayer: Ask a friend to press Start to join a couch co-op session or call for assistance online. Hellpoint offers a full, uninterrupted co-op story with shared loot drops.

Ask a friend to press Start to join a couch co-op session or call for assistance online. Hellpoint offers a full, uninterrupted co-op story with shared loot drops. Split-screen support: The full Hellpoint experience is available in jump-in/jump-out split-screen multiplayer on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles