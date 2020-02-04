Rumor: Two Nintendo Directs Set For February - News

posted 11 hours ago

Nintendo insider Zippo over on ResetEra has claimed Nintendo will host two Nintendo Direct presentations this month. He added there would be no Nintendo Directs will be this week.

One of the Nintendo Directs will be a general Direct and the other will be focused on the upcoming Switch game, Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game will launch next month, on March 20, 2020.





As of right now it isn't known what Nintendo plans to release as their bigger titles for the Nintendo Switch in the second half of 2020. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the biggest game of 2020 that we know of. In the last few years, Nintendo has held a Nintendo Direct to announce the upcoming games planned for the coming months.

This should be treated as a rumor until an announcement is made by Nintendo.

