Platinum Games: Astral Chain Going Multiplatform is 'Nintendo's Call' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 12 hours ago / 797 Views
Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba speaking with Video Game Chronicle was asked now that The Wonderful 101 is going multiplatform, would there most recent release, Astral Chain, get a release on more platforms. Inaba said it is up to Nintendo if it would get a release on more platforms.
"In the case of Astral Chain, it’s an IP that’s owned half by Platinum and half by Nintendo," he said. "So right now it just came out and it’s too early to say. For the time being we’re just hoping that it’s a success for the Nintendo Switch and we’ll see how it goes from there."
"Ultimately it’s Nintendo’s call, not ours. They own the publishing rights to Astral Chain so really we have no say in that matter. We consider The Wonderful 101 an exclusive case."
"Of course we are very, very pleased with its success," he added. In particular, the feedback that we’ve gotten from reviews is very high. We hear that it’s been sold out in a lot of places, so we’re very pleased. We make the game, we don’t sell the games, so to get that kind of confirmation from users makes us very happy."
Astral Chain released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in August 2019.
9 Comments
I wouldn't mind a PC port. Omegalul at the "port begging" comments, considering there are always those asking for ports from PC titles or indie games on PC.
In the mario movie thread, Miyamoto exlpained that Nintendo is pursuing the trend they started a few years back with their mobile games, that is: to increase exposure of their IPs. I believe that this is the right direction for Nintendo, especially when we are talking about selectively chosen timed exclusives. What this could do is blur the lines between the platforms, where buyers who typically would stick to the PS or XB brand would get a taste of a Nintendo IP on their preferred platform, and have less reason to ignore the Nintendo platform because they would have been able to enjoy a Nintendo game elsewhere. With being selectively chosen, it makes it so that buyers couldn't just say "it'll be released on the ... later anyways, so I won't purchase a switch", it makes it so that people wouldn't know if a game becomes a timed exclusive or not, and so people would know that to enjoy they game, they would have to get it on switch, but in some cases Nintendo extends the experience to other platforms so that people exclusive to those platforms would open up to Nintendo IPs a little.
We'll get another generation of port begging for Bayonetta 2 and now Astral Chain
That decision depends on how successful it is. W101 did pretty badly, so I guess Nintendo allowed them to port it under the condition of self publishing (seemingly).
It seems Nintendo are really happy with Switch sales , so they don't care if one or two of their exclusives coming outside of their platform. The same thing happen with Sony with MLB , Detroit and if the rumor are true with Horizon Zero Dawn .
The difference between this and W101 is that W101 was a colossal bomb and Nintendo didn't care about it. AC was a success and Nintendo will care a lot more about it.
Was about to get if for Switch but I'll wait for the complete version on PS4.