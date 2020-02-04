Platinum Games: Astral Chain Going Multiplatform is 'Nintendo's Call' - News

Platinum Games studio head Atsushi Inaba speaking with Video Game Chronicle was asked now that The Wonderful 101 is going multiplatform, would there most recent release, Astral Chain, get a release on more platforms. Inaba said it is up to Nintendo if it would get a release on more platforms.

"In the case of Astral Chain, it’s an IP that’s owned half by Platinum and half by Nintendo," he said. "So right now it just came out and it’s too early to say. For the time being we’re just hoping that it’s a success for the Nintendo Switch and we’ll see how it goes from there."

"Ultimately it’s Nintendo’s call, not ours. They own the publishing rights to Astral Chain so really we have no say in that matter. We consider The Wonderful 101 an exclusive case."

"Of course we are very, very pleased with its success," he added. In particular, the feedback that we’ve gotten from reviews is very high. We hear that it’s been sold out in a lot of places, so we’re very pleased. We make the game, we don’t sell the games, so to get that kind of confirmation from users makes us very happy."

Astral Chain released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in August 2019.

