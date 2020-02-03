Phantasy Star Online 2 Runs at 4K on Xbox One X - News

/ 131 Views

by, posted 55 minutes ago

SEGA will be running the North American Xbox One closed beta from February 7 to 9. Xbox One X owners will be able to enjoy the game running at 4K resolution and an expanded UI display size.

6. Explore the #PSO2 universe in higher resolution! Phantasy Star Online 2 will feature 4K support and an expanded UI display size on Xbox One X! pic.twitter.com/vXbo1GSAkp — Phantasy Star Online 2 (NA) (@play_pso2) February 3, 2020

Phantasy Star Online 2 first released for Windows PC in 2012, PlayStation Vita in 2013, PlayStation 4 in 2016, and Nintendo Switch in 2018. All these releases were in Japan only. The western release has only been confirmed for the Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch in the west in spring 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles