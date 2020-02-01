Farming Simulator 19 Free on Epic Games Store Until February 6 - News

/ 361 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Epic Games has made one more free game available on the Epic Games Store. The free game now is Farming Simulator 19. It will be free until February 6.

Confirmed for the next batch of free games includes Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne, which will be free from February 6 to 13.

Here is an overview of the game:

The ultimate farming simulation returns with a complete graphics overhaul and the most complete farming experience ever! Become a modern farmer and develop your farm on two huge American and European environments, filled with exciting new farming activities, crops to harvest and animals to tend to.

Drive over 300 authentic vehicles and machines now including John Deeree - but also Case IH, New Holland, Challenger, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Valtra, Krone, Deutz-Fahr, and many more. Grow your farm online with other players, and download community created mods for an ever-expanding Farming Simulator experience!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles