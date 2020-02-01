Farming Simulator 19 Free on Epic Games Store Until February 6 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 361 Views
Epic Games has made one more free game available on the Epic Games Store. The free game now is Farming Simulator 19. It will be free until February 6.
Confirmed for the next batch of free games includes Ticket to Ride and Carcassonne, which will be free from February 6 to 13.
Here is an overview of the game:
